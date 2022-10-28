scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Bangalore-bound Indigo flight grounded at Delhi airport after suspected fire

The Indigo flight, 6E 2131, was grounded at 9:30 pm after sparks were noticed coming from under the aircraft’s wing while it was still on the runway.

Emergency declared at Delhi airport after suspected fire in IndiGo flight 6E 2131 (Delhi to Bangalore). (Twitter/@Ashoke_Raj)

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bangalore, carrying 177 passengers, was grounded at IGI Airport on Friday after one of its engines is suspected to have caught fire.

Airport officials confirmed to The Indian Express that the Indigo flight, 6E 2131, was grounded at 9.30 pm after sparks were noticed coming from under the aircraft’s wing while it was still on the runway.

All passengers and crew have been safely evacuated and are being moved to another plane.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

Tanu Sharma, DCP (IGI Airport), said, “Today, at 22.08 hrs, IGIA Control Room received a call from CISF Control room regarding Fire problem in Engine of Flight No 6E 2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. Flight carrying 177 passengers and 7 Crew members. The plan just started on runway for take off. At the same time it was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out.”

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:06:27 pm
Next Story

Pay equity for India women cricketers is not a destination, it’s just a journey: Anjum Chopra

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement