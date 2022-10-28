Bangalore-bound Indigo flight grounded at Delhi airport after suspected fire

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bangalore, carrying 177 passengers, was grounded at IGI Airport on Friday after one of its engines is suspected to have caught fire.

Airport officials confirmed to The Indian Express that the Indigo flight, 6E 2131, was grounded at 9.30 pm after sparks were noticed coming from under the aircraft’s wing while it was still on the runway.

Indigo 6E 2131 Scary experience on Delhi runway! This was supposed to be a take off video but this happened. #indigo pic.twitter.com/6kcKCSVLOh — Priyanka Kumar (@PriyankaaKumarr) October 28, 2022

All passengers and crew have been safely evacuated and are being moved to another plane.

Tanu Sharma, DCP (IGI Airport), said, “Today, at 22.08 hrs, IGIA Control Room received a call from CISF Control room regarding Fire problem in Engine of Flight No 6E 2131 going from Delhi to Bengaluru. Flight carrying 177 passengers and 7 Crew members. The plan just started on runway for take off. At the same time it was stopped and all the passengers were safely taken out.”