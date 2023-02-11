scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
IndiGo CEO impersonation case: Delhi Police trace IP addresses to Kenya

The police stated that IndiGo officials received calls and messages on WhatsApp from someone who posed as their CEO, and asked them to purchase Google gift cards from Amazon.

A case of cheating was lodged by an IndiGo Airlines employee. (file)
IndiGo CEO impersonation case: Delhi Police trace IP addresses to Kenya
Delhi Police have traced two Kenyan IP addresses in connection with a case of cheating lodged by an IndiGo Airlines employee alleging that a person posed as the CEO of the company and asked employees to buy free gift cards on Amazon, officers said.

DCP (IFSO) Prashant Gautam said, “After analysing the call detail records of the mobile number from which the calls were made, and from further technical surveillance, we have traced the accused’s location to Kenya and will now write to their government and to WhatsApp and Google to provide further information regarding the accused.”

In the FIR, lodged by Delhi Police’s Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit on February 8, the complainant, an employee of the company, stated: “It is to report that our office bearers of IndiGo are receiving mischievous and misleading calls from a mobile number…the person using this mobile is impersonating as Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, Mr Pieter Elbers”.

A case under IPC section 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) was lodged soon.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 16:16 IST
