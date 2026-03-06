India’s first fully operational Ring Metro in Capital this weekend

Come this weekend, and Delhi will be home to the country’s first fully operational Ring Metro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new metro corridors — Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur (Pink Line) and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park (Magenta Line) — and lay foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-V (A) this Sunday, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said, pointing out that the corridor on the Pink Line will turn it into a Ring Metro line.

Gupta said that these initiatives will play an important role in transforming the national capital into a “truly viksit (developed) Delhi”. The expansion of the metro network, she said, will improve public transport, make daily travel easier for citizens, reduce the number of vehicles on roads and help control pollution.

The estimated total cost of these Metro projects is Rs 18,300 crore.

The inaugural event will be held at DDA Utsav Sthal-3, located in front of Nirankari Mandal.

The 12.3-km Majlis Park to Maujpur-Babarpur section will have 10 stations: Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur. Eight of these will be elevated.

This corridor is part of the already operational Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar stretch on the Pink Line. With the addition of the new section, the total length of the Pink Line will increase to around 71.56 km, Gupta said.

The other corridor spanning 9.92 km, connecting Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, is part of the Magenta Line and has seven elevated stations: Deepali Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Uttar Pitampura-Prashant Vihar, Haiderpur Village, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalswa and Majlis Park. This is an extension of the already operational Botanical Garden-Krishna Park section. With this, the total length of the Magenta Line will rise to around 49 km.

“These Metro corridors are also significant achievements from an engineering perspective. A portion of the Deepali Chowk-Majlis Park corridor reaches a height of approximately 28.36 metres, making it one of the highest elevated sections in the Delhi Metro network,” the CM said.

Construction of the Majlis Park-Maujpur-Babarpur corridor required a new bridge over the Yamuna and a double-decker viaduct, integrating a Metro track and a flyover. The bridge will be the fifth one of the Delhi Metro across the Yamuna.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for three new corridors under Delhi Metro Phase-V (A) that will further ease travel for Delhiites. These include the Central Vista corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, the Golden Line extension from Aerocity to Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and another Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

The underground Central Vista corridor will be 9.913-km-long. It will include ten stations: R K Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Yuge-Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhavan, India Gate, War Memorial-High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha. This corridor will provide connectivity to important locations like Kartavya Bhavans, Bharat Mandapam and the Yuge-Yugeen Bharat Museum. Nine of these will be elevated.

The Golden Line extension from Aerocity to IGI Airport Terminal-1 will be 2.263-km-long and constructed underground. It will include one new station and connect two already operational stations.

The 3.9-km Golden Line extension from Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj will be an elevated corridor. Stations on this route will include Sarita Vihar Depot, Madanpur Khadar and Kalindi Kunj.

“These projects will also benefit cities across the NCR. Residents of Faridabad and Ballabgarh will be able to reach Tughlakabad via the Violet Line and then travel directly to IGI Airport Terminal-1 through the Golden Line. Similarly, passengers from Noida will be able to reach Kalindi Kunj through the Magenta Line and then travel conveniently to the airport and various parts of South Delhi through the Golden Line,” Gupta added.