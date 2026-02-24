Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib arrested over ‘shirtless protest’ at AI Summit

The protesters were purportedly wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters.

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the ‘shirtless protest’ at the AI Impact Summit that concluded last week in Delhi.

His arrest was declared following several hours of questioning at Tilak Marg Police Station since Monday afternoon.

“Chib is the eighth person arrested in connection with the protest. We suspect his role as among the main conspirators, for holding the protest at Bharat Mandapam,” a senior police officer said.

He was later produced in court, the officer said.

On Monday, the police arrested three IYC members from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for having been involved in the protest.