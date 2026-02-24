Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib arrested over ‘shirtless protest’ at AI Summit

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the ‘shirtless protest’ at the AI Impact Summit that concluded last week in Delhi.
His arrest was declared following several hours of questioning at Tilak Marg Police Station since Monday afternoon.
“Chib is the eighth person arrested in connection with the protest. We suspect his role as among the main conspirators, for holding the protest at Bharat Mandapam,” a senior police officer said.
He was later produced in court, the officer said.
On Monday, the police arrested three IYC members from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for having been involved in the protest.
Police identified those arrested as Jitendra Singh Yadav, in his 30s, Ajay Kumar (36) and Raja Gujar (24). Yadav has been serving as national coordinator of the IYC since 2024 and is also a member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Kumar served as the former IYC Bhind vice-president and Gujar was the former IYC Gwalior district president. Both were arrested on Monday.
Around 11 people allegedly staged a ‘shirtless protest’ during the AI Impact Summit on Friday, prompting the Delhi Police to register an FIR at Tilak Marg Police Station under sections related to criminal conspiracy, causing hurt to a public servant, assault on a public servant, disobedience of a public servant’s order, and unlawful assembly.
The protesters were purportedly wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. After entering hall number 5 of Bharat Mandapam, some of them removed their upper garments and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.
Four of them — Krishna Hari, Youth Congress National Secretary; Kundan Yadav, Bihar Youth Congress State Secretary; Ajay Kumar, UP Youth Congress Vice-President; and Narasimha Yadav, Youth Congress National Coordinator — were arrested from the spot. They were sent to five-day police custody by a court on Saturday.
The FIR has been lodged under BNS sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 121(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 195(1) (Assaulting or obstructing public servant when suppressing riot, etc), 221 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 223(A) (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 190 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc , and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197 (Imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 3(5) (common intention).
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The City of Lakes, Udaipur, is hosting the grand wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The couple and their loved ones have arrived and are busy creating unforgettable memories. The pre-wedding celebrations include a specially curated Japanese dining experience and a fun game of pool volleyball. The "VIROSH" wedding is 2026's biggest celebrity event, and will be held later this week.