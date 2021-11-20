Indian Youth Congress files complaint against Kangana Ranaut over ‘remarks’ on Instagram

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has filed a complaint at Parliament Street police station against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday for allegedly making “seditious” remarks on social media. Police have received the complaint, filed by IYC national secretary Amreesh Ranjan Pandey and co-coordinator of the IYC’s legal cell Ambuj Dixit.

DCP (New Delhi district) Deepak Yadav said, “We have received a complaint and are enquiring into the matter.”

The complainants pointed to Ranaut’s Instagram stories where she made certain statements after the Prime Minister announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws.

“Kangana Ranaut is a renowned actress and has a huge fan following of more than 7.8 million people on Instagram. Therefore, her intentional, irresponsible, and seditious posts have the ability to excite hatred, contempt and disaffection towards the Republic of India,” the complaint claimed.

The complainant also alleged that she has recently equated the country’s freedom gained in 1947 to ‘begging’ and also made scurrilous claims about freedom fighters and leaders of the national independence movement.

“The complaint has been filed seeking registration of an FIR against the actress under IPC sections 124A (sedition), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief),” a senior police officer said.