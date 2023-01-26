Indian young minds have been colonised: Padma Bhushan winner and ex-JNU pro V-C Kapil Kapoor

Dr Kapil Kapoor, former pro vice-chancellor of JNU and former professor of JNU’s Centre for Linguistics and English and Centre for Sanskrit Studies, won the Padma Bhushan on Wednesday for his work in the field of literature and education.

On Thursday, Kapoor told The Indian Express, “I do not look upon this as an achievement. I look upon it as the amount of love and devotion I got from my students in these years. Those students have given me a guru dakshina…We have a great tradition but unfortunately, our entire education system has been controlled by western theories and western models. Our education system for about 127 years has been running on Macaulay’s EEE- English Education Employment.”

Kapoor, 83, was a teacher for 63 years and continues to teach as a guest lecturer and on online platforms like YouTube. He was a faculty member at Delhi University for about a decade.

“Our younger generations, over the years, at best are ignorant and at worst, they are (have) contempt for their own self. The Indian young minds have been colonised,” Kapoor said, adding that this was his inspiration to introduce the Indian Knowledge System in JNU during his tenure.

He said that he introduced courses that were taken by students from other centres as well.

“I tried to correct this imbalance that we are only learning the west but we cannot stand our own ground. We are like broiler chickens, brought up on a special diet. We look impressive but cannot stand on our own legs. I insisted on using Indian theoretical frameworks and not western,” he said.