No food, no information on what next, some Indian students remain in Ukraine’s metro stations

With sirens going off through Thursday, third-year medical student from Kharkiv National Medical University Yashdeep Bidhan took refuge in a metro station near his residence. He was among thousands of people, including children, who slept fitfully at the metro station through the night.

When things seemed calm at 8 am, Bidhan ventured out. “I came back home. I wanted to charge my phone.” Within a couple of hours, he heard a loud boom and his windows started shaking. He rushed back to the metro station immediately.

“We could hear echoes of the blasts inside. One of my friends, who was at another metro station, saw a shell right outside when he was heading home in the morning. The university should have allowed us to leave earlier,” he said. Third and sixth year students of medical universities in Ukraine were scheduled to have an offline examination which, if they missed, they would have to repeat a year.

By the time the Indian Embassy said all students must leave the country on February 20, all flights were booked. Bidhan paid Rs 60,000 for a seat on the Air India evacuation flight scheduled for February 26, which now stands cancelled with Ukranian airspace being closed. The ticket prices for Ukraine-India flights cost around Rs 18,000-20,000 normally.

“Now, I do not know what I should do. Some people from the embassy say that we should go to Lviv towards the western side of the country which is safer. But trains are not working, the tracks have been destroyed. It is snowing heavily so it is unsafe to drive and who wants to risk driving when there are blasts across the country? Plus, there is a shortage of petrol as well,” said Bidhan.

His friend from the same university, who was to take a flight to India on Thursday, got stuck in the capital Kyiv after the airport was shut down. Anurag Punia, also a third year medical student from the same university, is currently housed in a school arranged for by the Indian embassy. Although he is thankful to have a place to stay, problems have started cropping up at the centre.

There are nearly 300 students housed in the indoor playground of the school, with the numbers increasing. “Yesterday, we went to the supermarket and got some chips, cola, and fruits. Today, everything is shut and we have been asked not to leave the school compound. Yesterday night, we were given a small plate of rice shared between five people. Today we haven’t had anything since morning,” said Punia at 12:00 pm Ukraine time.

Punia said that after the Indian embassy first raised an alarm on February 15, he tried to get the university to either postpone his exams or take it offline. “They said, ‘look out of the window, there is nothing wrong.’ I want to tell them to look out the window now,” he said.

To him, however, the worst is not knowing what is happening. “We are just sitting here. We have no idea what is going on, how and when we will be evacuated. Not knowing what is happening is the worst,” he said. At noon, he said his friends staying five kilometres away in another university hostel could hear the missiles. By afternoon, he said, “I can hear them now.” The school they are at does not have a bunker.

Aman Sharma, a fourth-year medical student from Vinnytsia National Medical University, says he is in a relatively safer area towards the west of Ukraine. He has been constantly checking in with two of his friends stuck in Kyiv after their flights were cancelled on Thursday.

Through Friday, he sat on the ground floor of the hostel with his friends. Every few hours, they headed to the bunker in the basement of the building when the sirens went off. “The bunkers are essentially just deeper basement, like at -2 level. But they have some water supply and toilets. There are some better stocked bunkers also from the Soviet era, but in this area it’s all basements,” he said.

“Everything was normal. We actually had a party the night before my friends were to leave. We just thought we were going home. This is surreal. It is such a strange situation that I can’t feel anything right now,” he said.

He is left with no money as the ATMs have run dry.

A shaken IT professional, Akhilesh Nigam, stood just 700 metres from Ukraine’s southern border with Moldova in an attempt to cross over with his wife, 9 year-old girl, and 4 year-old boy. He has been living in Ukraine for 18 years, but he decided he needed to flee when he heard the blasts and felt the jolts of missiles from his home in the outskirts of Odessa.

Most people have been trying to reach the western border of the country with Poland, but Nigam knew his car did not have enough fuel for the journey. Neither did he want to undertake a long journey with his family. So, he decided to apply for a tourist visa to Moldova Thursday night and reached the border with his family before hearing from the country. “I pled with them on mail to fast-track my visa so that I could flee with my family. And, it must have worked because today I got a mail saying the visa is being processed,” said Nigam.

His house was close to military facility in Odesa. He said, “I haven’t slept in two days. This is something that happens on television. How is this happening to us.”