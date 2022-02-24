Stuck in Ukraine, 22-yr-old Delhi student says: ‘Friends told to take shelter when the siren rings’

Anurag Puniya (22), a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine, was to board a flight to India from Kyiv at 2 pm on Thursday. After a six-hour bus ride from Kharkiv to Kyiv, when he finally reached the airport, he found that it was closed. The bus dropped him outside the airport, which is around 10 km away from the main city.

Not knowing what to do, Puniya, who hails from Delhi, took a Metro to the Indian Embassy in the city with 40 others, who were on the same bus.

“Many of my friends who reached the airport early morning for their flight were asked to leave and the airport was closed off. Now people are taking a bus, Metro, or walking back to the city. The official advice by the embassy today morning was to return back to the places we came from. But there was a bomb blast in Kharkiv and my friends who are still stuck at the university tell me that the locals are also moving to the Western parts of the country and there is a huge jam on the highway. How can we go back?”

As the crowd of students kept getting bigger, they were informed by officials from the embassy at 01:30 IST that they are trying to arrange for accommodation at a school nearby. They were asked to write their names and where they came from on a piece of paper.

Puniya said that when the Indian Embassy asked all the students to leave Ukraine a few days ago, all flights to India were booked out. “There was a rush of booking, it was impossible to get a seat on a flight to India easily before March 6. I finally managed to get this seat and now the flight is cancelled. Back home, my family is concerned and confused.”

Puniya said he paid Rs 58,000 for a round trip flight to India. “The one-way ticket was for 50,000, so I just booked the round trip for 58,000. Now, the tickets cost over a lakh,” he said. This is almost double the cost of travelling from India to Ukraine.

Talking about his friends still at the University, he said, “The university has advised us to go into the Metro stations or any underground place in the campus when the siren rings. The Metros are already full; the locals have boarded with their luggage.” While speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, he said there are fighter jets flying above his location too.