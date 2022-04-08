Ghaziabad boy studying in Canada shot dead, family says ‘spoke to him a day ago, he was heading to work’

A picture of a black backpack and a white shoe flashing on the homepage of a Canadian news website on Friday turned into a nightmare for a couple in Ghaziabad.

A day earlier, their son, Kartik Vasudeva (21), had stepped out of a metro station to hail a bus to head to his part-time job in Toronto when he was shot dead. A relative scrolling through the news recognised Kartik’s bag and broke the news to the family.

As per reports, Kartik died due to multiple gunshot wounds outside Sherbourne Station. The family was able to confirm the death on Friday afternoon but are unaware about the motive.

Jitesh Vasudeva, his father, said: “We last spoke to Kartik on Thursday and he told us he was heading to work. He was a student but worked part time at a Mexican restaurant. For several hours, his phone was switched off. His cousin, who he stayed with, grew worried and informed police. News flashed that a shooting had taken place and it was then she realised Kartik is no more.”

Kartik was pursuing global management from Toronto-based Seneca University and was in his first year. He had shifted to Canada in January and was staying in an apartment he shared with his cousin.

Shortly after joining college, he had found a job at the restaurant in Downton area. Every day, Kartik would take the same route using the subway and bus to reach his office.

“His cousin informed police that he had gone missing. Kartik’s employer also called her up and said he had come to work. Both were discussing the situation when they came to know of the shooting and recognised it was him from the pictures,” Jitesh, who works at HCL, recalled.

Kartik did his schooling from DAV, Ghaziabad, and had decided in class X that he would study in Canada, his father said.

As family members try to make sense of the crime, they recalled Kartik’s soft-spoken nature. “He never even raised a voice. At this point, we do not know what happened. We are told he was the only casualty. My boy had reached his dream destination just three months ago. We are unable to process this… I do not know who would do this to him,” said an emotional Jitesh, as a relative hugged him.

Kartik is survived by his parents and his younger brother. The family has been informed by the Indian Embassy in Canada that the process of bringing back his body will take another six days.