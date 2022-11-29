scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Indian School evacuated after bomb threat

Students of a prominent private school in South Delhi were evacuated on Monday afternoon after a bomb scare, but a police search did not find any bomb on the school premises.

Tania Joshi, principal of The Indian School on Josip Broz Tito Marg, said that the school’s official email ID received an email from an unrecognised sender at 1.14 pm claiming that a bomb was present on the school premises.

“The local police were informed which reacted promptly. A bomb disposal squad along with the staff of Defence Colony police station reached the spot. The school was evacuated and a thorough search has been made. But no bomb was found. Meanwhile, the email is also being verified by the cyber team,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary.

According to Joshi, at the time that the email was received, most of the students were already on their way out of the school.

“The students of the morning session were already moving out so we did not face any issues there. There are over 400 students in the second session,” Joshi said.

“As instructed by police, we moved them towards the basketball court and started calling their parents. We also sent a message to all parents explaining to them what happened and telling them that all is safe. We will be back to business as usual from tomorrow,” Joshi added.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:15:36 am
Those insulting Shivaji Maharaj should be booked for sedition, says Udayanraje Bhonsle

