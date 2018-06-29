Murder of army officer’s wife: Major Nikhil Handa sent to 14-day judicial custody

Major Nikhil Rai Handa was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday. Major Nikhil Rai Handa was nabbed from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Sunday.

Delhi’s Patiala Court on Friday sent Major Nikhil Handa to 14 days of judicial custody in the alleged murder of a fellow colleague’s wife, reported ANI. Handa was arrested by Delhi Police in connection to the murder of Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, whose body was found near Delhi Cantonment metro station with her throat slit last week.

Handa was initially sent to four days of police custody, which has now been changed to 14-days of judicial custody. According to police, after killing Shailza, Handa went to Meerut Cantonment so that the case could be tried by the Army board. Before he got there, he threw the knife and changed his clothes, claimed police. According to police, Handa had allegedly run his car over the woman to make it look like an accident.

Police said that after the incident, Handa called a woman whom he had met through dating site quackquack.in. He not only had several fake Facebook accounts, but also used to befriend women on dating sites through fake profiles, police alleged.

A father of two, Handa was posted in Dimapur earlier this year, and had been in Delhi on leave for the last few weeks to be with his family. A relative had told The Indian Express, “Nikhil is ex-NDA and joined the Army more than a decade ago. His first posting was in Meerut, and since then he has served in Pune and Srinagar, which was his last posting before Dimapur.” After three years in Srinagar, Handa was transferred to Dimapur earlier this year. His wife and children joined him in May.

