India vs South Africa ODI: Delhi Metro extends last train timings today

The Delhi Metro has extended its last train timings in view of the India vs South Africa one-day international (ODI) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Tuesday.

The closest metro station to the grounds are the Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line.

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The revised train schedule for Tuesday: