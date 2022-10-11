scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

India vs South Africa ODI: Delhi Metro extends last train timings today

The DMRC said Delhi Metro will run around 48 additional trips by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines.

The closest metro station to the grounds are the Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line. (File)

The Delhi Metro has extended its last train timings in view of the India vs South Africa one-day international (ODI) match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Tuesday.

The closest metro station to the grounds are the Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line.

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The revised train schedule for Tuesday:

Line Normal Last Train Timings Revised Train Timings
Red Line (L-1)
Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda		 New Bus Adda – 11 PM
Rithala – 11 PM		 New Bus Adda –11:50 PM
Rithala – 00:00 (Midnight)
Yellow Line (L-2)
Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre		 Samaypur Badli – 11 PM
HUDA City Centre – 11 PM		 Samaypur Badli – 11:50 PM
HUDA City Centre – 11:20 PM
Blue Line (L-3/4)
Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali		 NOIDA Electronic City – 10:52 PM
Vaishali – 11 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (towards NOIDA)- 10:32 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali) – 10:50 PM		 NOIDA Electronic City – 11:25 PM
Vaishali – 11:30 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (towards NOIDA)- 11:10 PM
Dwarka Sec-21 (Towards Vaishali) – 11:20 PM
Green Line (L-5)
Inderlok/Kirtinagar-Brig.Hoshiar Singh		 Kirtinagar – 11 PM
Inderlok – 11 PM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) – 10:40 PM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) – 10:46 PM		 Kirtinagar – 12:30 AM
Inderlok – 12:20 AM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (for Inderlok) – 11:30 PM
Brig. Hoshiar Singh (For Kirtinagar) – 11:35 PM
Violet Line (L-6)
Kashmere Gate – Raja Nahar Singh		 Kashmere Gate – 11 PM
Raja Nahar Singh – 10:36 PM		 Kashmere Gate – 00:00 (Midnight)
Raja Nahar Singh – 10:55 PM
Pink Line (L-7)
Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar		 Majlis Park – 11 PM
Shiv Vihar – 11 PM		 Majlis Park – 11:40 PM
Shiv Vihar – 11:40 PM
Magenta Line (L-8)
Janakpuri (W) – Botanical Garden		 Janakpuri (W) – 11 PM
Botanical Garden – 11 PM		 Janakpuri (W) – 12:40 AM
Botanical Garden– 12:30 AM
Grey Line (L-9)
Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand		 Dwarka – 11 PM
Dhansa Bus Stand – 11 PM		 Dwarka – 1 AM
Dhansa BusStand– 12:45 AM

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic police also issued an advisory in light of the game. The police has advised travellers going to the Indira Gandhi International airport, Old Delhi and Nizamuddin Railway stations, as well as ISBT to leave early to avoid delays. It has also requested the public to use public transport and park their vehicles at designated spots instead of on the roadside. The public has also been asked to report suspicious people or objects.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 09:40:36 am
