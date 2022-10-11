India vs South Africa ODI match in Delhi today: traffic advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in light of the One Day International cricket match between India and South Africa on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The police has advised travellers going to the Indira Gandhi International airport, Old Delhi and Nizamuddin Railway stations, as well as ISBT to leave early to avoid delays. It has also requested the public to use public transport and park their vehicles at designated spots instead of on the roadside. The public has also been asked to report suspicious people or objects.

Traffic Advisory In wake of #INDvsSA match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 11, 2022, special traffic arrangements will be in place. Commuters and visitors are kindly requested to follow the advisory for convenience.#DPTrafficCheck pic.twitter.com/U3jllh5Rnt — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 10, 2022

India vs South Africa ODI today: traffic diversions, restrictions in Delhi

* Diversion will begin half an hour before and after the match

* No heavy vehicles will be allowed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate to JLN Marg, from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali road.

* It has been recommended to avoid the following roads from 11.30 am to 11 pm:

Raj Ghat to JLN Marg

JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Raj Ghat

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg from Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate

India vs South Africa ODI today: Entry to Arun Jaitley Stadium

* Gates 1 to 7 are at the south end of the stadium, and entry is from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

* Gates 8 to 15 are located on the eastern side of the stadium, and entry will be from JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal

* Gates 16 to 18 are on the western side of the stadium, and entry is from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

Parking for labelled vehicles (unlabelled vehicles not allowed near stadium)

* Parking label with the vehicle number must be displayed on windscreen

* Limited parking is available

* Label holders are advised to come via the Ring Road, JLN Marg, Asaf Ali road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. U-turn at Delhi Gate is allowed.

* Entry of parking lots P1 through P4 from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

General parking prohibitions

* Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

* Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

* Ring Road on both carriageways from Rajghat to IP Flyover

* Violating vehicles to be towed with prosecution

Unlabelled vehicles can use park and ride facilities at:

* Mata Sundari Parking

* Shanti Van Parking

* Under the velodrome road

* Spectators to park here and then take “park and ride” facility or walk to the stadium.

Taking buses, taxis, metro to Arun Jaitley Stadium

* Buses will start two hours before the match and will continue till one hour after the match starts.

* Those using taxis (app-based or otherwise) to use service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop and pickup.

* Nearest Metro stations are gates 4 and 5 of Delhi gate and Gates 3 through 5 of ITO.

* The Delhi Traffic police has advised commuters of waterlogging and potholes, with three locations affected by the former and nine by the latter.