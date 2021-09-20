India’s vaccine campaign biggest, fastest in the world: Nadda on PM birthday push

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Monday urged all the AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that the best healthcare can be provided to the public. He held a review meeting of the institutes from AIIMS, New Delhi after visiting the vaccination site along with BJP president JP Nadda.

“Today a review meeting of six AIIMS of the country was held from AIIMS, New Delhi. In AIIMS, there was discussion about the construction work and research of modern infrastructure and specialist departments of many diseases. I call upon all AIIMS in the country to coordinate with each other so that we can provide the best healthcare to the public,” he tweeted.

Both of them interacted with several beneficiaries sitting at the vaccination site. The data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday showed that over 80 crore people in India have been covered under India’s Covid vaccination programme till Sunday evening.

After meeting the beneficiaries, BJP national president Nadda spoke about the ongoing vaccination drive and said that the opposition parties should introspect over their “irresponsible” statements about the Covid vaccination programme of the Modi government that has proved to be the “biggest and fastest” in the world.

“Over 2.5 crore people were vaccinated on Prime Minister Narendra Modi”s 71st birthday on September 17, setting a world record in vaccination. It proves that this campaign is the biggest and fastest in the world. The opposition parties should introspect over their silence on 2.5 crore vaccinations on September 17 and their irresponsible and laughable statements in the past one year on the vaccination drive. They should think about what impression they have left on the society and their role in a democracy,” said Nadda.