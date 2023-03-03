scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
India, US regularly discuss rights issues: Blinken

“So we have to work together to show that our democracies can actually deliver on our people's needs. And we have to continue to hold ourselves to our core values, including respect for universal human rights, like freedom of religion and belief, freedom of expression, freedom of assembly, which makes our democracy stronger.”

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomes US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the latter arrives to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, at RBCC in New Delhi, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (PTI)

US SECRETARY of State Antony Blinken said Washington regularly discussed the issues pertaining to democracy and human rights, including freedom of religion and freedom of expression, with New Delhi, and they discussed it on Thursday as well during his meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He also said that they also discussed the issues about restrictions on NGOs.

Responding to questions on rising concerns of backsliding of democracy in India, human rights violations against religious minorities and actions against the BBC, Blinken said, “We are the world’s biggest democracies. We are committed to an enduring project, both of us, in our cases, our founders, but striving to form a more perfect union. That’s part of our national ethos. It’s a project for both of us, India and the United States, in different but also complementary ways.”

“So we regularly engage with our Indian counterparts to encourage the Indian government to uphold…to protect human rights, just as we look to ourselves to do the same thing. And in most conversations that I have with my counterpart, Foreign Minister Jaishankar, this is an issue that we discussed again, as we did today.”

On FCRA cancellations and suspensions of NGOs, he said, “We have taken up these questions in the past and we’ve discussed the importance of NGOs and civil society being able to function effectively and freely wherever they are, in our own country and here in India…so when these issues come up, related to NGOs, we’ve discussed them directly with our Indian counterparts.”

