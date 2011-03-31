India to play UAE in 2014 WC qualifiers

India will face United Arab Emirates in the second round of 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in July going by the draw,which was announced at the AFC headquarters on Wednesday. India will travel to UAE for an away game on July 23 while the home tie will be played on July 28.

The 16 lowest ranked teams  based on their record at the qualification campaign for the 2010 FIFA World Cup  out of 43 Asian countries taking part in the qualifying round were paired off to play home and away matches in the first round.

The eight winners from the first round will join 22 higher ranked teams.

The 15 winners from the second round will join the top five direct entrants (Japan,Korea Republic,DPR Korea,Australia and Bahrain) in the third round to be played from September 2,2011 to February 29,2012.

Meanwhile,India will take on Qatar in the second round of 2012 Olympics Asian Qualifiers. India will travel to Qatar on June 19 while the home match will be held on June 23. India had beaten Myanmar in the first round on 3-2 aggregate.

The top two teams from four groups of West Asia and the best third-place team will qualify to the main round. In the 2012 AFC under-19 Championship qualifiers,India have been clubbed with Uzbekistan,Iran,Pakistan,Afghanistan and Turkmenistan in Group C.

