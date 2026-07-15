India through art of a remarkable early Victorian woman, now on display in Delhi

Almost 200 years ago, an aristocratic English lady of remarkable talents travelled across North India, recording her experiences in words and in art.

Emily Eden, a correspondent of Queen Victoria and the sister of a Governor-General of India, sketched Indian princes, soldiers, and servants.

Her artworks featured a number of Indian cities – among them Calcutta, Lahore, Punjab, Simla, and Kabul. But she ignored Delhi – for she found “nothing to see” in the city that had then recently passed under the rule of the last Mughal king Bahadur Shah Zafar.

The art of Emily Eden is now back in the city that she barely found worth sketching. An exhibition titled Princes & People of India: Portraits by Emily Eden, featuring almost 30 hand-coloured lithographs and the Eden Family Archives, both now part of the DAG collection, is ongoing at DAG on Janpath until August 1.