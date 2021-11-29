India ready to help African countries affected by Omicron: MEA

The government Monday said it stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, including supplies of made-in-India vaccines.

This came a day after it issued revised guidelines for international travellers arriving from Europe, including the UK, and 11 other “at risk” countries, mandating testing on arrival, home quarantine for seven days even on a negative result and a retest on the eighth day.

This was done with an eye on reports from across the world about Omicron, the new Covid “variant of concern”.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, “We have noted the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19, Omicron. We express our solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, who have so far been affected by the Omicron variant.”

It added, “The Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including by supplies of Made-in-India vaccines.”

“Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally. In this regard, the Government has cleared all orders placed so far by COVAX for supplies of Covishield vaccines, including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho. We have also cleared supplies of Covaxin to Botswana. Any new requirement projected either bilaterally or through COVAX will be considered expeditiously,” the statement added.

It further said India stands ready to supply essential life-saving drugs, test kits, gloves, PPE kits and medical equipment such as ventilators, as may be required. “Indian institutions would favourably consider cooperation in genomic surveillance and virus characterisation-related research work with their African counterparts,” the statement said.

India has, so far, supplied more than 25 million doses of made-in-India vaccines to 41 countries in Africa, including nearly 1 million doses as grant to 16 countries and more than 16 million doses under the COVAX facility to 33 countries.