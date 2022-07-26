scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

India, Pak, Bangladesh can reunite, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Referring to the neighbouring countries, the CM said that in our country, a woman from the most backward section has become the President in a democratic manner, and that this was possible only in India.

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon |
July 26, 2022 1:52:06 am
Manohar Lal Khattar was speaking after inaugurating a three-day national training camp of the BJP’s Minority Morcha at BJP's office in Gurgaon on Monday afternoon. (Express Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Monday said that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh could unite just like Germany’s reunification.

Describing the Partition during the independence of the country as “painful”, the CM said, “The Partition should not have happened… Lekin Congress ke kuch logon ko satta lene ki shayad jaldi thi… agar thoda sa chhod dete satta ko, toh aisa ho sakta hai ki 5, 10, 20 saal baad… Partition nahi hua hota (Some people in Congress maybe wanted to grab power quickly. If they had let go of some power, then it could have been possible that 5, 10 or 20 years later Partition would not have happened). We want that we have good relations with our neighbours… East Germany aur West Germany ikathe ho sakte hain… toh Bharat, Pakistan, Bangladesh nahi ikathe ho sakte (East Germany and West Germany can unite, then can’t India, Pakistan and Bangladesh unite)?”

Khattar was speaking after inaugurating a three-day national training camp of the BJP's Minority Morcha at BJP's office in Gurgaon on Monday afternoon.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the Haryana CM said that the only target of the Congress has been how to rule the country and how to use minorities as a vote bank. He said that the goal of the Bharatiya Janata Party on the other hand has been “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas.”

“While President Droupadi Murmu is taking oath here… at the same time there is chaos in Bangladesh and Pakistan… kisi desh ka rashtrapati bhag raha hai (The President of a country is running away)… there is no peace there. We want peace and tranquility,” he said.

