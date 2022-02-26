India only country that has never attacked or occupied anyone: Rajnath in DU

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday said India was the “only country” in the world that has never attacked or occupied any other country’s land. He was speaking at the 98th convocation ceremony of Delhi University (DU).

“Our dream is to make India Jagat Guru. We want to make the country powerful, rich, knowledgeable, and a nation with values. India is the only country that has never attacked or occupied one inch land of any other country,” he said, adding that the country’s power was meant for the “welfare of the world and not to scare anyone”.

Singh was the chief guest at the ceremony where 1,73,443 students were awarded digital degrees.

Delhi University (DU) students throw their graduation caps in the air after the 98th convocation ceremony on Saturday (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi University (DU) students throw their graduation caps in the air after the 98th convocation ceremony on Saturday (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

“Now, even the world believes that India was once a world leader in several areas, including knowledge and science, but there are many so-called progressives who “malign and question” the cultural excellence of the country,” Singh said.

“In this Amrit Kaal of Independence, as the country celebrates 75 years of freedom, we must recall the great tradition of equality, harmony and knowledge, and endeavour to overcome this poison that was filled in us under a conspiracy,” he added.

Singh said ancient India was the leader in the field of science, but many were unaware of this due to centuries of slavery. He reiterated that plastic surgery was prevalent in India before it came up as a concept in the West during modern times.

“The concept of zero was given by India, Sridharacharya gave quadratic equation, Bodhayana came up with the Pythagoras theorem 300 years before Pythagoras did so, surgery was performed in this country before Jesus Christ, Aryabhata explained the shape of the Earth and that it rotated on its axis before Copernicus,” he said.

Emphasising on spiritualism, he said entrepreneurs like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg had visited Neem Karoli Baba at Kainchi Dham near Nainital for peace in their times of trouble.

Singh urged students not to go against the nation’s interest. Citing names of Afzal Guru, Yaqub Memon, Singh said it was a misconception that poverty and lack of education were reasons behind terrorism.

“Sanskaras and open-mindedness” decide a person’s future”, he said.

During the convocation, a total of 197 medals were conferred on students, and a record number of 802 doctoral degrees were awarded. DU will complete 100 years on May 1.