Two more cornavirus cases in Gurgaon

A day after a lockdown was notified in Gurgaon, the Commissioner of Police Tuesday asked people to cooperate in its enforcement, warning that curfew orders will have to be enforced in the district otherwise.

This came as two more people tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday — both relatives of a 22-year-old woman who returned from London and tested positive last week. Her brother had tested positive earlier.

“The 45-year-old father and 70-year-old grandmother of the student, both of whom live at the family’s home in Palam Vihar, tested positive today. They are asymptomatic and have been admitted to the isolation ward in Civil Hospital,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, CMO, Gurgaon.

Gurgaon now has 10 cases. Officials said 232 samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 172 tested negative, 10 tested positive, and results of the rest are awaited. Fifty samples were collected for testing Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police chief Mohammad Akil said: “As far as traffic movement is concerned, from what I have seen, there is a little movement in the city, but on the highway it is less than 1%. Within the city, it is 2- 3%. I further request residents to reduce movement even more.”

“The more you reduce movement, the more your safety will be increased. If we feel cooperation is not complete, we will become helpless and will have to issue curfew orders under Section 144. Authorities do not want that such a step should have to be taken, like it has been in Delhi or Punjab. We want our people to suffer as little as possible,” he said.

As per the Commissioner, the first two days of lockdown saw “some difficulty” in enforcement, with 33 FIRs being registered against people found violating orders, including drivers of autos and cabs who were out on the roads despite their movement being prohibited.

The district magistrate also issued an order to nine hotels in the district, directing that their premises had been identified for setting up “paid quarantine facilities”. These are Fern Residency, and Park Plaza, with 20 rooms each for quarantine each, Lemon Tree in Sector 29 and Hotel Clarence with 25 rooms each, 45 rooms at Radisson hotel in Bhondsi, 12 rooms at Airport Motel in Shikohpur, 50 rooms at Crowne Plaza, 95 rooms at Park Inn in Bilaspur, and 100 rooms at Red Fox hotel in Sector 60. Officials said charges for quarantine at hotels would be Rs 3,600 for single bed occupancy, and would include three meals.

