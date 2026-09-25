At IIC today, a film on how a Husky from Pune took his human to the snow

During one shoot, with the cameras positioned for Oslo's first encounter with snow, a group of goats decided to tag along. Oslo simply bypassed the snow and took off in the opposite direction, leaving the crew in splits.
“Private: Farm Residents Only. Basically dogs, cats, animals, witches and angels may enter.”
A notice board with these words, mounted in an enclosure of bamboo, boards, nets and creepers near Pune’s National Defence Academy, sets the tone for ‘The Farm’, a flagship project of Protecterra Ecological Foundation, an environment advocacy organisation founded by Pooja Bhale, a Pune-based conservation biologist. “We have 20 cats, 11 dogs and, as of 2026, 11 goats,” says Bhale.
Recently, a new mud structure has come up on the campus – dedicated to Oslo, a Siberian Husky who died after living with Bhale for 13 years. Draped over it are his blue towel, woollen socks he collected as arthritis stiffened his limbs, and the charpoy on which he used to sprawl.
On Friday, Oslo: Tail of Promise, a documentary about the dog and Bhale, will be screened at the India International Centre in Delhi.
The film, she hopes, will help spread awareness.
Directed by Pune-based Isha Pungaliya and produced by actor John Abraham, Minnakshi Das and Amey Gosavi, the documentary follows Bhale and Oslo on a 5,000-km journey from Pune to the Himalayas.
It is, says Pooja, about a promise. “The promise that I made to Oslo or he made to me is that we will go to the snow every year, that he belongs in the snow,” says Bhale.
Oslo came into Bhale’s life when he was five-and-a-half months old. By then, he had already moved through six houses. His blue eyes reminded Bhale of the Northern Lights, so she named him Oslo. “The word Oslo, in ancient Norse, also means the stream by the bottom of a mountain. It also means God of the mountains in ancient Norse cultures,” says Bhale.
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From 2014, the two travelled to the snow every year. The idea for the documentary came during a 2022 trip.
“On one of the trips, while we were stuck in a traffic jam, Oslo was cranky and put his head out of the window. Immediately, all the windows around me rolled down and people started talking and children were giggling. I thought that we must document this impact that he has on people, how he makes people happy, and that became this incredible film,” says Bhale.
In 2015, she moved to The Farm full-time, living in a tent. “I felt that I was hypocritical by living in a swanky penthouse in the city. I can’t talk about sustainability and consciousness and living with the earth if I did not walk my talk. The tent is my only home,” she says, pointing to the tent that holds a bed and work table, among other basic necessities.
There are few locked doors at The Farm. “We don’t have boundaries at The Farm. Animals can go in and out, wild animals can come in and out. I don’t own any keys except my car key. I have not locked a door for a long time. I am dating a woman. I am divorced. I prefer the company of nature to anything else. But, I am true to myself. The person that I see in the mirror is happy,” she says.
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The documentary carries three messages – ‘Shared Planet’, ‘Adopt, Don’t Shop’ and ‘Nature is Sentient’.
It was shot in May 2023 and January 2024. Pungaliya was firm that they were “not going to even consider making an animal perform because it’s unethical and problematic”.
“As filmmakers, we have to be watchful and observant. Visiting The Farm helped me see patterns before the shoot,” she says. The film uses archival material as Bhale had been recording her trips.
During one shoot, with the cameras positioned for Oslo’s first encounter with snow, a group of goats decided to tag along. Oslo simply bypassed the snow and took off in the opposite direction, leaving the crew in splits.
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Bhale says that Huskies are among the most abandoned breeds because people don’t understand what they require. “Everybody thinks that it has to do with weather and air-conditioning. Of course, they don’t belong to the climate of the plains but the greater challenge is that Huskies are working dogs who require high-energy activity. Their brain has evolved to traverse thousands of kilometers through snow pulling sleds,” says Bhale.
Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life.
Professional Background
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint.
Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series).
Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season:
1. Climate & Environment
"Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week.
"How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site.
"Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner.
2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage
"Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle.
"Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport.
"The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle.
3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc"
"Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema.
"Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups.
"How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor.
Signature Style
Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune.
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