At least two people were killed and two others injured after a truck into an auto-rickshaw and pedestrians on Man Singh Road near India Gate in New Delhi Monday night, news agency ANI reported. Police have arrested the driver of the truck.

A 42-year-old man and a child have reportedly been killed in the accident. The truck first hit the divider and then went on to crash into the auto and pedestrians standing near the footpath.

More details are awaited.