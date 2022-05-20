‘Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history’: JNU V-C

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Friday said India is a “civilisation State” and should not be reduced to a “civic nation” bound by the Constitution.

She was speaking on the second day of a three-day seminar organised by Delhi University’s Political Science department on “Revisiting the Ideas of India from ‘Swaraj’ to ‘New India’”. The seminar was Thursday inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shah Thursday had said India should not be seen as a geopolitical country. “India is a geo-cultural country and unless we understand this, we cannot understand the concept of India,” he had said.

In her speech Friday, Dhulipudi said, “Reducing India to a civic nation bound by a Constitution disregards its history, ancient heritage, culture and civilisation. I would place India as a civilisation State. There are only two civilisation States that had a tradition with modernity, a realm with the region, and change with continuity. Those two states are India and China.”

She also referred to historian E H Carr who said “facts are sacred and interpretation can vary”.

“Unfortunately, independent India, and to a certain extent the university I belonged to, overturned this dictum. Interpretation is sacred and facts can vary and this varies,” she said.

Dhulipudi said universities are not competitors but collaborators. Speaking about the challenges of distorted history, Pandit said history is ‘his’ story, but ‘her’ story “also has to come”.

(With PTI inputs)