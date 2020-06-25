Galwan faceoff: Delhi hotel association halts bookings for Chinese guests

The decision was taken along the lines of the call to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the ongoing border standoff between India and China. The decision was taken along the lines of the call to boycott Chinese products in the wake of the ongoing border standoff between India and China.

The Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association on Thursday announced that Chinese nationals would no longer be provided accommodation in over 3,000 hotels and guest houses across the city.

The decision was taken along the lines of the call to boycott Chinese products, during a meeting of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Tuesday, association president Sandeep Khandelwal said.

“The Chinese are not the world, we can survive without them as well. We are all law abiding citizens and no one will take law in their hands, but this would make the Chinese worried… War and trade can not happen at the same time,” Kandelwal said.

The association president added that the association would also try to get five-star hotels on board with this decision. While a majority of hotels have agreed with the decision, no one will be forced to follow it.

This come at a time when the hospitality industry is already reeling under heavy losses due to lack of tourism and closure of hotels in the wake of the coronavirus shutdown.

Sandeep admitted that several hotel owners are undergoing extreme stress as they are unable to pay pending bills, loans and rent, and the latest decision might not prove to be feasible in the long run.

“All things depend upon government policy and relation in between the countries,” he said.

CAIT’s national secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said the trade body would welcome anyone who wishes to join its campaign of boycotting Chinese products.

While the decision is limited to Delhi as of now, the hotels’ association would engage and try to rope in their counterparts in other states as well, he added.

Twenty soldiers belonging to the Indian Army were killed in the Galwan clashes along the Line of Actual Control this month.

