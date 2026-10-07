Rahul Gandhi’s next move? INDIA lunch at Sagar Ratna has Delhi Police on standby

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is hosting party MPs and those from INDIA bloc allies to a meal at Sagar Ratna, a popular restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place.

The police have cordoned off footpaths and barricades have been set up.

Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Manickam Tagore, are at the restaurant, as is ex-Congress leader Kapil Sibal – now an independent Rajya Sabha MP.

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CPI and CPIM leaders P Sandosh Kumar and V Sivadasan are also at Sagar Ratna, as is the Indian Union Muslim League’s Haris Beran.

The restaurant is on Janpath – 1.2 km from Nirvachan Sadan, which is the head office of the Election Commission and towards which INDIA lawmakers and a large crowd of activists marched yesterday. That protest march – led by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – was to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign.