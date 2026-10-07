Rahul Gandhi’s next move? INDIA lunch at Sagar Ratna has Delhi Police on standby

CPI and CPIM leaders P Sandosh Kumar and V Sivadasan are also at Sagar Ratna, as is the Indian Union Muslim League’s Haris Beran.
The restaurant is on Janpath – 1.2 km from Nirvachan Sadan, which is the head office of the Election Commission and towards which INDIA lawmakers and a large crowd of activists marched yesterday. That protest march – led by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – was to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resign.
The poll panel boss has been under pressure – and faces calls to quit from several quarters, including the Abhijeet Dipke-founded Cockroach Janta Party – since The Indian Express published an investigation last month indicating irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists.
Tuesday’s march began shortly before noon but quickly devolved into a dramatic sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhavan – All India Radio’s office – near the EC head office.
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This was after protesters failed to get past police barricades.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, joined by other Congress leaders and those from major INDIA members, such as Abhishek Banerjee from the Trinamool and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, camped out under a tree at Akashvani Bhavan for nearly nine hours – including a Khan Chacha rolls snack and chai – before being herded away by the police.
The Congress leaders now face a police case for illegally entering government premises.
Tuesday’s Akashvani Bhavan sit-in, however, did not go down very well with some Congress’ allies.
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Sources said they felt the Gandhis ‘stole the show’ with the sit-in; they felt it was a Gandhi show.
Sources also said Venugopal, the Congress’ General Secretary (Organisation), told other INDIA members he regretted the ‘mistrust’ created because allies were not kept informed.
Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express.
During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state.
During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.
Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor.
Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More