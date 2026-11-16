From new bus services to beautification: Delhi gears up to host India Biennale ’26

With preparations underway for the 108-day India Biennale 2026, the Delhi government has directed various departments to draw up time-bound action plans for traffic management, transport connectivity, sanitation, beautification and visitor facilities across more than 22 heritage sites and cultural institutions in the Capital.

At a meeting chaired jointly by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the CM’s Janseva Sadan on Monday, departments were asked to work in coordination to ensure the smooth organisation of the event, scheduled from December 4, 2026, to March 21, 2027, officials said.

Gupta directed that the Secretary of the Urban Development Department be appointed as the nodal officer, with senior liaison officers in each department to monitor preparations.