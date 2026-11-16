From new bus services to beautification: Delhi gears up to host India Biennale ’26

With preparations underway for the 108-day India Biennale 2026, the Delhi government has directed various departments to draw up time-bound action plans for traffic management, transport connectivity, sanitation, beautification and visitor facilities across more than 22 heritage sites and cultural institutions in the Capital.
At a meeting chaired jointly by Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the CM’s Janseva Sadan on Monday, departments were asked to work in coordination to ensure the smooth organisation of the event, scheduled from December 4, 2026, to March 21, 2027, officials said.
Gupta directed that the Secretary of the Urban Development Department be appointed as the nodal officer, with senior liaison officers in each department to monitor preparations.
For visitor convenience, the Traffic Police, Transport Department, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have been asked to prepare a comprehensive traffic and connectivity plan. This will include a proposed hop-on, hop-off heritage bus service connecting venues, signage at metro stations and exploring extended metro operating hours on busy days, official said. Coordination with e-rickshaw operators will also be undertaken to improve last-mile connectivity, they added.
Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have also been directed to improve sanitation, waste management, public toilets, street lighting, footpaths and parking facilities around the venues, officials said. Beautification of surrounding areas and removal of encroachments will also be part of the preparations.
The government will introduce a single-window clearance mechanism for temporary structures, art installations and cultural programmes. Advance permissions will be prioritised, keeping Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions against the backdrop of deteriorating air quality during December and January in mind.
The Biennale, themed ‘Tat Tvam Asi-You are that’, will feature exhibitions, performances, heritage walks and workshops. More than 200 proposals have been received, around 40 exhibitions confirmed, and 19 countries and international partners are involved. A Student Biennale featuring 108 young artists will also be organised.
Purana Qila will be the main venue, while the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Humayun’s Tomb, Safdarjung Tomb, Lodhi Garden, Mehrauli, Hauz Khas and Agrasen ki Baoli, among other locations, will host exhibitions and cultural programmes, officials said.
Gupta said the event would provide an opportunity to establish Delhi as an international destination for art and culture, while ensuring modern amenities and better civic facilities for visitors.