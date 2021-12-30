India Art Fair postponed due to Covid-19 concerns

Over 10 institutions including Aravani Art Project and the Serendipity Arts Foundation will participate in India Art Fair's 13th edition. (File)

India Art Fair, originally to be held from February 3 to 6, will now take place from April 28 to May 1. This is due to surge in Omicron cases in Delhi.

“We want to let you know that due to recent government restrictions, ‘yellow alert’ in places, and in particular restrictions related to exhibitions in New Delhi, will lead to rescheduling dates of India Art Fair,” said a statement from the organisers.

The fair will feature more than 50 art galleries from across India and South Asia. Over 10 institutions including Aravani Art Project and the Serendipity Arts Foundation will participate in India Art Fair’s 13th edition.

Also, a performance led by prominent artist Nikhil Chopra is in plans; booth showcasing works of modernists and contemporaries; and several folk artists will present their art in Platform section.