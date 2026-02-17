India, Argentina have undergone reforms and modernised their economies, hope we’ll work together in new fields like AI: Ambassador Mariano Agustín Caucino

India and Argentina have been cooperating closely in a range of fields including technology, and the country’s ambassador to India is “hopeful” that New Delhi and Buenos Aires can work together in the productive use of artificial intelligence (AI) as well.

“The Argentina government is promoting a number of reforms of modernizing the economy by deregulating the economy in similar ways that India has done in the last years. That will give us an opportunity to grow a lot again. Argentina wants to become an AI hub,” Ambassador Mariano Agustín Caucino told The Indian Express on Tuesday (February 17).

Ambassador Caucino said he believed that the interactions at the ongoing AI Impact Summit in the capital “will be very positive”. The trade between Argentina and India has reached almost $6 billion, he said – “And now, as you know, India has become our sixth largest partner. And I’m hopeful that in new fields like technology and AI we can work together.”

A huge crowd attends the first India AI Impact Summit on its inaugural

day in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A huge crowd attends the first India AI Impact Summit on its inauguralday in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The ambassador spoke to The Indian Express just before the Argentinian delegation attended the AI Impact Summit organised under the supervision of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) at Bharat Mandapam.

“I think it’s important that our delegation has come here and will be exchanging ideas. They’re going to take part in debates and are also here to learn, to see and to be able to interact with the most important people in this subject in the entire world,” Caucino said.

Augusto Ardiles, Undersecretary of Investments at the Ministry of Economic Development in Buenos Aires, who is one of the delegates at the AI Summit and was present at the ambassador’s residence in Chanakyapuri, told The Indian Express that it was “very important” for his country “to learn how to use AI in a clever way to generate value”.

“Buenos Aires is the capital city of Argentina, 3 million people live here… 70% of the technology of Argentina grows in Buenos Aires. That means that for us our human resources are our most important… We don’t have agriculture, we don’t have oil, gas, we have only our human resources,” Ardiles said.

The official said Argentina was waiting to see how India’s ancient prowess in mathematics, science and technology translates into excellence in the modern AI age.

“We all know that the most important mathematics in the world came from India. It will be interesting to see how AI from India is going to spread across the world. So we are so happy to be here in India to learn about the advancements happening in AI… We’re also interested in seeing how the two countries can collaborate in the service sector and tech,” Ardiles said.

The achievements of ancient Indians in mathematics include the discovery of zero, both the number and the philosophical concept of nothingness, and the 10-digit numeral system that is now referred to as “Arabic” numerals. The concepts of negative numbers, fractions, sine and cosine functions, the exact formula for calculating the value of pi, general solutions to quadratic equations, and infinite series are some of the many other fundamental contributions made by the mathematicians of ancient India.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has articulated an ambitious vision to transform his country into a regional technology hub that effectively leverages its energy resources, favourable climate and skilled workforce to transform itself into a regional technology hub that is capable of attracting global investment in AI.

Last October, the Argentinian government and OpenAI, the company behind the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, announced the signing of a Letter of Intent between OpenAI and the Argentinian energy company Sur Energy to set up a data centre requiring an investment of up to $25 billion.

“The project would involve a large-scale facility with a capacity of up to 500 megawatts to support advanced artificial intelligence computing, according to a government statement,” Reuters reported.

Quoting the Argentinian government’s statement, the report said that the project, which is structured under the libertarian Milei government’s RIGI tax break scheme, would, if completed, be “one of the largest technology and energy infrastructure initiatives” in the country’s history.

In July 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Argentina as part of his five-nation tour of the Global South, the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American country in 57 years.

India and Argentina celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations in 2024, and seek to build on cooperation in several areas, including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment. Trade in the mineral resources sector is significant, with Argentine reserves of lithium of key interest for India’s green energy transition. India was Argentina’s fifth-largest trading partner in 2024.