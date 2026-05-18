Google Map navigation, taxis, 22 diversions: Delhi Traffic Police gears up for India-Africa, Big Cat summits at Bharat Mandapam

Google Maps will steer commuters away from VIP routes, social media will be constantly monitored, shuttle buses will ferry visitors, and fixed e‑taxi points will be set up near the venue. These measures are part of an elaborate traffic plan for two back‑to‑back mega‑events — the fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS‑IV) and the first International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit — to be held at Bharat Mandapam in central Delhi from May 28 to June 1.

Commuters faced severe traffic disruption during the four‑day AI Impact Summit held in the Capital in February. The Delhi Traffic Police, therefore, has prepared a detailed strategy for the upcoming summits. The IBCA Summit — to be hosted by India for the first time — will bring together participants from 95 big‑cat range countries, scientific organisations, conservation partners and business groups to discuss conservation of seven big‑cat species: tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma on June 1-2.

According to officials, the Delhi Police has written to Google Maps and MapmyIndia, seeking real‑time collaboration during the events. How will they help? The apps will block routes taken by a VIP cavalcade and show commuters alternate routes for their destinations. For instance, commuters travelling from east to west Delhi, who usually pass through central Delhi, will not receive GPS directions on the apps that take them through central Delhi during cavalcade movements and instead be shown faster peripheral routes.

A senior Traffic Police officer said, “Real‑time navigation will direct commuters away from VIP routes and suggest the best alternatives … so that nobody faces major difficulties during the events.” A similar arrangement during the Republic Day had helped authorities ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Twenty-two diversions will also be put in place and the Traffic Police will constantly track social media platforms to respond quickly to congestion or other traffic-related issues. Around 4,000 traffic personnel — in addition to local police, paramilitary units and specialist teams — will be deployed around the venue of the events and at locations where dignitaries will be staying. Foreign dignitaries are expected to arrive starting May 27.

The Delhi Police has also begun cavalcade drills from the airport to hotels and the venue from Sunday, sources said.

The Traffic Police department is coordinating with private online taxi services to ensure cooperation during the events. “Taxis will be directed to specific pick-up and drop‑off points near the venue so visitors do not face difficulties after events,” the senior officer said, noting that during the AI Summit, many visitors had to walk several kilometres to find transport.

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Visitors will also have access to DTC shuttle services from Bharat Mandapam’s public gates — Gate 4 and Gate 10 — for smooth entry and exit.

“To ensure these measures are implemented, a dedicated DCP from the traffic unit will be appointed for public facilitation and diversion management,” the officer added.

Officers are coordinating with the Delhi Police’s security units and intelligence wings and have also readied an elaborate security management plan.

The AI Impact Summit had witnessed a protest — allegedly staged by the Indian Youth Congress — which disrupted the event and led to an FIR and over a dozen arrests.