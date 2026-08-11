Independence Day travel advisory: Reach Delhi stations early, parcel booking suspended at 5 terminals

Delhi train travel advisory:Northern Railway has advised passengers travelling from Delhi to reach stations well in advance ahead of Independence Day on August 15. The advisory comes amid tightened security arrangements and the expected increase in passenger movement.
Delhi has more than 40 railway stations, including major terminals that handle a large number of long-distance trains. These include New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Safdarjung.
The city also has several smaller and local stations, including Delhi Cantonment, Shakur Basti, Subzi Mandi and Tilak Bridge.
In a passenger advisory, Northern Railway said security checks at railway stations in the Delhi area will be intensified from August 13 to 16, ahead of Independence Day on August 15.
It requested the passengers travelling during these days to plan their journeys accordingly, reach stations early and cooperate with security personnel. “For assistance, contact Rail Madad Helpline 139,” it said.
Parcel booking suspended at 5 major Delhi stations
Meanwhile, parcel booking and handling services will remain suspended at five major railway stations in Delhi from August 12 to 15, 2026, due to security arrangements for Independence Day. The restriction will apply to New Delhi, Delhi Junction, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal and Delhi Sarai Rohilla stations.
According to a senior railway official, all inward and outward parcel traffic will be prohibited at these five stations during the period. This includes leased second-class luggage rack coaches, parcel vans and demand parcel vans. Parcel warehouses and platforms will also have to be kept clear of packages and packing materials.
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During this period, passengers will only be allowed to carry personal luggage in passenger coaches. However, registered newspapers and magazines can still be booked after completing the required commercial formalities and security checks.
“This restriction applies not only to trains originating from the Delhi area but also to trains arriving from other railway zones and divisions that stop at these stations for parcel loading or unloading,” the official said.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More