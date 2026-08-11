Independence Day travel advisory: Reach Delhi stations early, parcel booking suspended at 5 terminals

Delhi train travel advisory: Northern Railway has advised passengers travelling from Delhi to reach stations well in advance ahead of Independence Day on August 15. The advisory comes amid tightened security arrangements and the expected increase in passenger movement.

Delhi has more than 40 railway stations, including major terminals that handle a large number of long-distance trains. These include New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Delhi Safdarjung.

The city also has several smaller and local stations, including Delhi Cantonment, Shakur Basti, Subzi Mandi and Tilak Bridge.

In a passenger advisory, Northern Railway said security checks at railway stations in the Delhi area will be intensified from August 13 to 16, ahead of Independence Day on August 15.