Independence Day traffic advisory by Delhi Police: Check details here

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for vehicular movement on August 15. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the national capital and many other parts of the country.

The parking facilities at the metro stations in the national capital will not be available starting from 6 am on August 14 till 2 pm on August 15. However, there would be no restrictions on entry and exit at any of the metro stations, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official told PTI.

According to the Traffic Police’s advisory, the area around the Red Fort will be closed for traffic.

Here are alternative routes and traffic rules you need to keep in mind:

Traffic restrictions around Red Fort:

Roads closed for general traffic from 5 am to 9 am (only labelled vehicles will be allowed) on these routes:

Netaji Subhash Marg, from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail

Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail

SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk

Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort

Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

The available routes for vehicular movement for North-South Delhi are:

Alternative 1 – Aurobindo Marg — Safdarjung Road — Mother Teresa Crescent — Park Street — Mandir Marg — Panchkuian Road — Rani Jhansi Road

Alternative 2: Connaught Place — Minto Road — Bhavbhuti Marg — Ajmeri Gate — Shradhanand Marg — Lahori Gate Chowk — Naya Bazar — Peeli Kothi — SP Mukherjee Marg

Alternative 3: Ring Road ISBT (Kashmere Gate) — Salimgarh By-pass Road (Upper Ring Road) — IP Estate flyover

Alternative 4: Reach Nizamuddin Bridge to cross Yamuna — Pushta Road — GT Road and cross over to ISBT and reach your destination in North Delhi and vice versa.

Available routes to travel between East-West Delhi are:

Movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin bridge and Wazirabad bridge will be prohibited from 12 midnight of August 14 to 11 am on August 15.

Alternative 1: DND — NH24 — Vikas Marg — Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open for reaching Ring Road.

Alternative 2: Vikas Marg — DDU Marg — Bhavbhuti Marg — DBG Road

Alternative 3: Boulevard Road — Baraf Khana — Rani Jhansi Road — DBG Road — Panchkuian Road

Roads to be avoided:

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal parade need to avoid Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT bridge and take an alternative route.

Bus services for August 15:

Local buses including the DTC will not be allowed on Ring Road from 4 am to 11 am on August 15 between Hanuman Setu and Bhairon Road T-point. The buses will take alternate routes available. Between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan, the inter-state buses will not move from 4 am till 11 am on August 15, the advisory said.

The buses terminating at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi main railway station will take alternative routes available.

No heavy goods vehicle (HGV), medium goods vehicle (MGV), light/large goods vehicle (LGV) or inter-state buses will be allowed on the Ring Road between loop ISBT Bridge Ring Road to ‘T’ point Nizamuddin fly-over. This restriction will be in place from the midnight of Monday, August 14 to 11 am on Tuesday, August 15.

