Friday, August 12, 2022

Independence Day: Delhi Police announce traffic restrictions around Red Fort, border closures

There would be border restrictions on commercial and transport vehicle movement between 10 pm and 11 am for the next three days.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 11:52:12 am
The Delhi Police also announced that buses coming from South Delhi to the Red Fort, the Old Delhi Railway station, and Bhai Mati Dass chowk fountain would be diverted via the NH 24 Ring Road, the ISBT bridge, and the Marginal Bandh road, terminating on Boulevard road.

The Delhi Police have announced several traffic restrictions near the Red Fort owing to security measures for the Independence Day celebrations and the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These restrictions would be applicable on August 13 (Saturday), the day of the dress rehearsal, and August 15 (Monday).

A Delhi Police spokesperson said that several routes would be closed for traffic from 4 am to 10 am except for labelled vehicles. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from the Fountain Chowk to the Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg from the Ring Road to Netaji Subash Marg, Esplanade Road and the link road to Netaji Subash Marg, the Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and the Salimgarh bypass from ISBT to IP flyover are some of the roads that would be closed.

The spokesperson also noted that there would be border restrictions on commercial and transport vehicle movement between 10 pm and 11 am for the next three days. The specific areas are the Noida border, Ghazipur border, Maharajpur border, Surya Nagar border, Apsara border, Bhopura border, Loni border, Badarpur border, Aya Nagar border, Rajokri border, Kalandi Kunj border, Lal Kuan Prahladpur border, Singhu border, Safia border, Auchandi border, Dhansa border, Jharoda border, and Tikri Border.

Multiple bus diversions were also announced. The spokesperson said that buses bound for Kauria Pul, Red Fort, and Old Delhi Railway Station coming from the ISBT Kashmere Gate direction, would operate via the ISBT bridge and terminate at the Boulevard road near Mori Gate u-turn. Regarding buses coming from Mall Road to these locations and the Jama Masjid, the spokesperson said they would terminate at Boulevard Road up to Mori Gate.

They added that buses from Roshanara road to the Old Delhi railway would terminate outside the SBI branch inside the Tis Hazari Courts, while buses coming there and to the Red Fort from Rohtak road would instead stop at the Mori Gate. Those coming from the New Rohtak Road and Malka Ganj to these two locations would terminate on Gokhale Marg.

About buses coming from the Ajmeri Gate and Minto Bridge direction, it was announced that those that would normally stop at Old Delhi railway station, the Red Fort, Bhai Mati Dass Chowk, Mori Gate, ISBT, Pragati Maidan and Ambedkar stadium would terminate opposite Turkman Gate, Asaf Ali road.

More from Delhi

The Delhi Police also announced that buses coming from South Delhi to the Red Fort, the Old Delhi Railway station, and Bhai Mati Dass chowk fountain would be diverted via the NH 24 Ring Road, the ISBT bridge, and the Marginal Bandh road, terminating on Boulevard road.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 11:52:12 am

