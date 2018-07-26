Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 25, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

Independence Day checking lands kidnappers in police net

The two accused, Vatan and Jan Mahan Singh, had kidnapped Harpal Singh at gunpoint from Manesar. Police said Harpal Singh had recently sold his land near Manesar, which triggered the kidnapping bid.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2018 2:05:14 am
Independence Day checking lands kidnappers in police net Police had flagged the vehicle as suspicious during a routine check, as part of security arrangements leading up to Independence Day. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav/File)

Police foiled a kidnapping bid when they managed to intercept two men who were fleeing after abducting a tea shop vendor. Police had flagged the vehicle as suspicious during a routine check, as part of security arrangements leading up to Independence Day. The two accused, Vatan and Jan Mahan Singh, had kidnapped Harpal Singh at gunpoint from Manesar. Police said Harpal Singh had recently sold his land near Manesar, which triggered the kidnapping bid.

“The accused came to know that Harpal had sold land for Rs 2-3 crore. They kidnapped Harpal, and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh. Even local police in Haryana were unaware of the kidnapping,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement