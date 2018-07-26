Independence Day checking lands kidnappers in police net

Police had flagged the vehicle as suspicious during a routine check, as part of security arrangements leading up to Independence Day. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav/File) Police had flagged the vehicle as suspicious during a routine check, as part of security arrangements leading up to Independence Day. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav/File)

Police foiled a kidnapping bid when they managed to intercept two men who were fleeing after abducting a tea shop vendor. Police had flagged the vehicle as suspicious during a routine check, as part of security arrangements leading up to Independence Day. The two accused, Vatan and Jan Mahan Singh, had kidnapped Harpal Singh at gunpoint from Manesar. Police said Harpal Singh had recently sold his land near Manesar, which triggered the kidnapping bid.

“The accused came to know that Harpal had sold land for Rs 2-3 crore. They kidnapped Harpal, and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakh. Even local police in Haryana were unaware of the kidnapping,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

