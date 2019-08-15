Delhi weather on Independence Day 2019: Red Fort area may see light rains in the morning, predicts IMD

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and Noida early morning Thursday as the nation prepares to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day. The Met department has predicted the sky would be cloudy in the morning with the possibility of a light drizzle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his sixth straight Independence Day address from the Red Fort at 7 am today. The region may receive light rains in the morning, the weatherman has predicted.

“There is a possibility of light to moderate rains across the city on August 15. The Red Fort area could observe light rains in the morning hours on the Independence Day,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the regional weather forecasting head of the India Meteorological Department, told PTI. The afternoon could also witness light rains, Srivastava said.

The Delhi Police has used cameras equipped with facial recognition software for the first time to secure the Red Fort. A multi-layered security arrangement, involving SWAT commandos and NSG snipers, have been put in place for the capital.

Army, paramilitary forces and 20,000 Delhi Police personnel have also been deployed. “Police have also deployed anti-drone detection systems to secure the skies around Red Fort. Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed,” a senior police officer said.

PM Modi is likely to touch upon topics like the government’s decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 to the present economic crisis.

This will be Modi’s sixth straight Independence Day speech, a number equal to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who gave six straight speeches between the years 1998-2003. This will also be his first August 15 address after coming back to power with a huge mandate in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.