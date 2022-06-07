scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Ind-SA T20 match Thursday: Delhi Metro to run extra trips, extend timings

The Delhi Metro will make around 48 extra trips and extend the last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2022 7:38:57 pm
Changes have been made in the last train timings on all lines except the Airport Express Line. (Express photo/File)

The Delhi Metro will make extra trips and extend its timings by a few minutes to facilitate spectators during the T20 Cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled on Thursday.

“Changes have been made in the last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line). The stadium is adjacent to the Delhi Gate/ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e., Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor (Violet Line),” the DMRC said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Delhi Metro will make around 48 extra trips and extend the last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines.

“In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby Metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines. This will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly via Metro,” it added.

