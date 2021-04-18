Increase oxygen supply to Delhi: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to Centre

The Delhi government has asked the Centre to immediately increase the oxygen supply for the national capital. (File)

The Delhi government has asked the Centre to immediately increase the oxygen supply for the national capital, a day after it recorded 24,375 cases and 167 deaths, the highest single-day spike and death toll in the city. The positivity rate was recorded at 24.56%.

“Due to higher consumption than usual, the supply of oxygen allocated to Delhi is falling drastically. Information is being received from some hospitals that they have a stock of oxygen left for a very limited time. The Delhi government has asked the Indian government to immediately increase the oxygen quota for Delhi,” tweeted deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is also the nodal officer for Covid-19 management in Delhi.

This push came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged the shortage of oxygen, beds and drugs for Covid-19 patients in the city.

According to the data uploaded on Delhi’s Corona App, there are 17,519 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients in the city, out of which 14,097 (80 per cent) are occupied. The critical care facilities are also occupied, with 96 per cent of the ICU beds running full at the moment.