Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Increase in hand-foot-and-mouth disease cases in Delhi-NCR, say doctors

HFMD is a common, viral, self-limiting disease seen in children. It causes sores in the mouth and rashes on the palms and soles along with symptoms like the common cold, sore throat, fever and a runny nose.

Though troubling symptoms can occur, generally, it is not a dangerous disease and hospitalisation is rarely required. It takes about a week to become non-infectious. By the time the fever has gone, the skin lesions would have dried. (File)

An increase in cases of hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) has been reported in the past 3-4 weeks in Delhi-NCR, doctors said, adding that there was no reason to panic as it was a mild, self-limiting disease with no significant adverse effects.

Compared to last year, doctors said, more cases are being reported this year during the monsoon season. “At least 4-5 times (increase). The disease is more severe than in the past. More skin lesions, higher fever and more disturbing mouth blisters and ulcers,” said Dr Krishan Chugh, director and head of the department of paediatrics, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon.

HFMD is a common, viral, self-limiting disease which is predominantly seen in children. It spreads by physical contact, sneezing, or by coming in contact with the stool of the infected child. While children below five years of age are prone to be affected by it, teenagers and adults have also been seen infected by the same. The symptoms are very much like the common cold with sore throat, fever and runny nose.

“A day or two after the fever, painful sores develop in the tonsils. Rashes and red spots are developed on the palms, soles. The rashes are not itchy and harmless,” Dr Chugh added.

According to Dr Chugh, Fortis Memorial Research Institute has been recording 10 cases daily for the past two weeks. “While the disease is easy to diagnose clinically and no tests are required, it is highly infectious. It spreads by close skin contact and also through the respiratory route. Day care child centres and schools are the places where the spread is maximum,” he added.

Though troubling symptoms can occur, generally, it is not a dangerous disease and hospitalisation is rarely required. It takes about a week to become non-infectious. By the time the fever has gone, the skin lesions would have dried.

According to Dr Meena J, senior consultant of paediatrics and neonatology at Aakash Healthcare, the hospital is witnessing 5 to 10 cases per day for over a week.

“It mainly affects school-going children between 3 to 10 years. Even infants less than one year are also affected due to close contact with affected siblings. It’s a viral infection caused by the coxsackie virus, which usually spreads by aerosol and close contact,” she added.

Dr Meena added that there is no need to panic as the disease is a mild, self-limiting disease with no significant adverse effects or prolonged symptoms. “It is a well-known and established disease entity with frequent outbreaks and can be prevented by the isolation of affected individuals,” she added further.

Noida has also been reporting cases, according to Dr Amit Gupt, head of Pediatric and Neonatal Unit at Motherhood Hospital, Noida. “A number of cases have come forward and daily two or three cases have been reported in my OPD since the last three weeks,” Dr Gupta added.

Medication for treating the disease does not require antibiotics, and painkillers are enough, he said. “Ample amount of fluids, including water, milk, and apple juice, breast milk, and formula food should be given to the child when infected,” said Dr Gupta.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 10:46:33 am
