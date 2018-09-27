Inclined to stay circular seeking Aadhaar of students: Delhi HC

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on October 1. The bench listed the matter for further hearing on October 1.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it was inclined to stay the Delhi government circular calling for Aadhaar and voter ID details of students of all schools in the capital, as well as their siblings and parents.

However, a bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Chander Shekhar did not pass any formal order after being told by the Delhi government that the Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on October 1.

The plea, moved by the Government School Teachers Association, had challenged the September 11 circular of the Directorate of Education, which asked all schools to collect Aadhaar and voter ID details of 87 lakh students and their family members by September 21.

The plea contended that the documents and signatures were being sought in complete violation of the law.

As per the DoE circular, as cited in the petition, the information has been sought to create a data bank of students in Delhi and to analyse the information so collected for various purposes of the department.

“The circular also states that the Aadhaar and voter ID details must be corroborated by obtaining self-attested photocopies of the documents,” the plea, filed through advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, said.

The petition claimed that such an exercise “would be an unnecessary burden on the students, teachers and the entire education machinery of the state of Delhi”, apart from being a “cumbersome process with adverse effects on the environment” as huge quantities of paper would be used in the data collection.

It also contended that the collection and subsequent digitisation of the documents would pose a “huge” financial burden on the exchequer.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App