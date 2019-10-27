Inaugurating laser show, Kejriwal says no crackers heard on Chhoti Diwali in Delhi

The laser show was inaugurated by Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Saturday.

Advertising

A light and sound laser show, the main highlight of the Delhi government’s four-day ‘Dilli ki Diwali’ festival, was inaugurated Saturday at Connaught Place’s Central Park.

The show was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. With this festival, the Delhi government is promoting celebration of a firecracker-free Diwali to control the city’s deteriorating air quality, which often reaches dangerous levels every year after the festival.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said, “Delhi’s two crore people are our family. And like a family celebrates Diwali together, entire Delhi has come together to celebrate this year.”

Advertising

He added, “Today is Chhoti Diwali… Earlier, a lot of firecrackers would be burst on this day, but today you can’t hear them in the whole of Delhi. We, and the people of Delhi, have achieved many things over the years. You have controlled dengue and brought down pollution by 25%; we have to reduce it further. This time, we will welcome lord Ram with diyas, lights and laser show, not with firecrackers and pollution.”

The laser show was started with Baijal pressing a ‘green button’. Addressing the crowd, the L-G said: “We are grappling with air pollution in Delhi and have taken many steps to control it… The city’s population has increased to 20 million from 2 million around three decades ago. Because of this, construction activities, dust and industries have gone up, increasing pollution… I wish that we use the lessons learned from this experiment and hold such programmes in different areas, through which the entire community will be able to celebrate Diwali together and reduce pollution.”

With multi-coloured lighting accompanied by Bollywood music, the show mesmerised the gathering in Central Park, which was decorated with colourful lighting and lined by stalls selling artwork and ethnic wear.

One of the light show presentations was a retelling of the Ramayana on a screen, with moving figures of Ram, Ravana and Hanuman made through colourful laser lights enacting the scenes with pre-recorded audio.

Another show included lord Ram’s interaction with a young child from the present times. The child told him about things in the contemporary world and at one point takes him on a visit to Delhi’s Signature bridge, which Ram confuses for Ram-setu.

To a question from the child on what Ram Rajya is, lord Ram replies that it’s a place where people of every religion live together, care for the environment and respect women, among other things.

The laser light show was followed by a performance by playback singer Javed Ali.

In a tweet later in the day, Kejriwal said: “I’m so glad that so many people turned up. We will put many screens tomorrow.”

Heavy security was deployed at the venue, with police personnel stationed at entry points and in and around Connaught Place.

Long queues could also be seen at the entry gates after the show began, with those waiting outside asking people about the show as they came out. Food stalls were also set up in blocks A and B in the Inner Circle, and e-rides were being run to pick up and drop people from the parking lots.