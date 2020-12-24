Inappropriate touch, stalking, lewd remark: Chargesheet against sacked cop prepared

Puneet Grewal

“Passing lewd comments on women, stalking, touching inappropriately on the pretext of asking address, masturbating, and driving car without back side registration number plate.” These are some of the allegations in the police chargesheet set to be filed in the coming days against the 35-year-old sub-inspector, who has seven cases of molestation against him, The Indian Express has learnt. The SI, Puneet Grewal, was arrested two months ago.

Police have recorded statements of the women under section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate, with an officer saying Grewal refused to undergo a test identification parade (TIP).

Police said Grewal was posted with the Special Cell at the time but had been working with one of the DCPs (traffic unit) in his personal section.

He was dismissed from service once the allegations surfaced. “He was arrested on October 25 when police started investigating the molestation cases, which allegedly took place on October 17 and 20. He is in judicial custody,” said a senior police officer.

The cases were initially registered at Dwarka district and later transferred to the Crime Branch. “Police have called all women, including a juvenile, and recorded their statements before the magistrate. They all corroborated their allegations against Grewal. One of the victims alleged he was wearing a mask and was passing lewd comments. The women alleged he followed them and touched them in an inappropriate manner on the pretext of asking for some address or direction. One of the women alleged he was in semi-naked condition and was masturbating when he approached her,” an officer said.

The investigation officer also moved an application for TIP, but the accused refused. “Police have also found in their investigation that there was no registration number on his grey Baleno and the front side registration plate had only ‘DL’ written on it. Due to this, when he escaped after molesting the victim, they were not able to note down his car number,” the officer said.

“Initially, five cases were registered against him, but during investigation, police were approached by two more women — one had lodged an FIR of molestation in March this year and another in 2018,” an officer said.

After registering an FIR, police scanned CCTV cameras in the area. They spotted the car but found that the registration plate was incomplete.

“Police started looking for the car in Dwarka, while also scanning CCTV footage from adjoining areas. After scanning footage from over 200 CCTVs, they found footage showing the car heading towards Janakpuri. Police then scanned other cameras and found where he lives. They reached his home and found the car parked inside… It was registered in the name of his wife, who is a teacher,” the officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd