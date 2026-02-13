INA to Mehrauli: PWD plans integrated transit corridor to decongest Aurobindo Marg

To decongest Aurobindo Marg, South Delhi’s key arterial stretch, the PWD plans to develop an integrated transit corridor from INA to Mehrauli, providing signal-free connectivity to commuters travelling between South Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida.

The 7-km road witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day. “It is used by both by local residents and those travelling to Gurgaon from South Delhi. It sees heavy traffic and there are several bottlenecks, which further add to the congestion,” said a senior PWD official.

Aurobindo Marg – which begins at Jor Bagh, where Tughlaq Road ends – connects areas such as Safdarjung Tomb, Jor Bagh, Lodhi Road, Connaught Place and parts of New Delhi. It carries traffic from Ring Road and Barapullah flyover — including from Noida, Central and New Delhi — towards South Delhi and Gurgaon.

While traffic remains relatively smooth until INA, from INA Market, the vehicular load increases as the Barapullah Phase II flyover ends there and the Ring Road intersects the stretch. About half a kilometre ahead, another bottleneck emerges near AIIMS Gate 2.

The road, surrounded by government offices, residential colonies, hospitals and markets, also witnesses heavy pedestrian movement, particularly at Hauz Khas and Yusuf Sarai near Green Park, compounded by encroachments and on-street parking on both sides of the stretch, officials said.

“Besides, the road connects to Outer Ring Road at the IIT flyover/Hauz Khas and to Press Enclave Road near Malviya Nagar and Saket, adding further to congestion. To address these issues, the government is planning an integrated transit corridor in the coming year to remove bottlenecks and provide a signal-free stretch,” the official said.

Officials said the project is likely to be proposed in Delhi Budget 2026–27 for the next financial year. “The proposal is under consideration. It will soon be sent to the higher authorities for approval, following which a feasibility study and Detailed Project Report will be prepared,” the official said.

Story continues below this ad

Seva Ram, Senior Professor at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), who is part of a committee that consults PWD on road, flyover and infrastructure projects, said, “This corridor is the need of the hour… The stretch is likely to become more congested in the future. There are already Metro stations along the corridor, and more will come up under Phase IV.”

“Further, the PWD has proposed a road parallel to the existing Ring Road and near Chhatarpur Chowk, close to Mehrauli where this stretch ends. There are back-to-back signals and a U-turn near Yusuf Sarai Market. The new plan will focus on addressing these issues and improving connectivity between Delhi and Gurgaon,” he added.

Officials said a flyover from INA is also under consideration.

Last year, the NHAI had proposed a 20-km-long elevated corridor from INA to Mahipalpur Bypass Road, with further extension to the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road, to provide direct connectivity to IGI Airport and ease congestion on Ring Road.

Story continues below this ad

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay pointed at bottlenecks at Adchini, Yusuf Sarai, IIT, AIIMS and near Qutub Minar. “We have raised the matter with PWD and traffic police. A comprehensive redevelopment of this stretch has been a long pending demand of Malviya Nagar and South Delhi residents.”

Officials said over 2 lakh vehicles use this stretch daily. From INA to Mehrauli, the stretch provides connectivity to local residents living in the posh colonies of SDA Colony, Malviya Nagar, Hauz Khas and Sarvodaya Colony, among others.