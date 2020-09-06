In Zoom era, Teachers’ Day events move online

From pre-recorded dances and Qawwalis to quizzes and poetry recitations — students from multiple schools went online to host Teachers’ Day celebrations on Saturday. With schools shut since March due to the Covid pandemic and classes moving to the virtual space, students too adapted to the situation.

At Amity International School, Saket, the student council organised dance and Qawwali performances. Divya Bhatia (17), head girl of the school, said, “We began preparing around two weeks ago. For the Qawwali and Bollywood performances, the choir and the writing team collaborated and tweaked a few lyrics here and there to add humour. Students sang and played instruments individually at home and sent their videos to the tech team, which synced it together. The recording was showcased.”

At Springdales School, Pusa Road, students took three online classes as well as the assembly for the entire school. Dr Mala Gupta, academic supervisor, said: “The subject teachers gave them a lesson plan, questionnaire, and helped them design a proper 30-40 minutes’ class. It took a week of preparation.”

At Apeejay School, Saket, students organised a two-hour virtual show. Principal Ritu Mehta said, “It was mesmerising how well planned it was, there were no technical glitches. All teachers got an invite, and the event was telecast live on Facebook and YouTube.”

Ryan Suri (17), head boy of The Indian School, said a dance performance was organised as part of the celebrations: “Participants individually performed dances and sent 36 videos, which I then compiled.” The event was held via Zoom.

