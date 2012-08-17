In war of words over Airport Metro,NDMC report blames DMRC for seepage in tunnel

Deepening the row over the Airport Metro between the RInfra-led operator and the Delhi Metro,an NDMC report on seepage in a tunnel of the link suggests that the DMRC,responsible for the civil works,was at fault.

The Airport Metro has been shut since July over safety concerns. Inspection and repair work on the line is underway and services are expected to resume mid-September. But the concessionaire,Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Ltd (DAMEPL),and the DMRC have been at loggerheads,blaming each other for the faults that led to suspension of operations.

It is learnt that the NDMC,in a report to the Ministry of Urban Development,said that inadequate water-proofing of the underground section of the corridor caused the seepage in the tunnels. A 2.5-km stretch of the underground section of the line was inspected by NDMC Chief Engineer (Roads) and DAMEPL.

The water-table depth in the area is in the range of the 7 and 10 metres. And possibly the seepage is due to inadequate/ineffectiveness of water-proofing treatment. The possibility of the seepage due to the watering of the Talkatora Garden is not there, stated the report,submitted by NDMC Chairperson Archana Arora on August 1.

The report notes that the seepage is more prominent at the chainage 4,600,which is the underground section between New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium stations. The depth of the tunnel at this location varies between 20 metre and 35 metre.

Earlier,the DMRC had termed the seepage as a natural phenomenon due to the high water-table. The seepage inside the tunnel is under control. According to international standards,such seepage is very natural. There are adequate membranes lining the entire tunnel. Suitable corrective steps have been taken to plug the leaking points, a DMRC spokesperson said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App