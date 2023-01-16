In ‘VVIP’ Haryana village, health infra creaks under staff, equipment shortage

“They come to the village only during elections,” says Panna Devi. “Iss gaon se CM ban liye, aur kayi MLA, par gaon mein gareebon ke liye koi swaasthya ki suvidha nahi… (This village has given chief ministers, MLAs… but it does not have basic health facilities for the poor).”

Panna Devi is a resident of the “VVIP village” of Chautala in Haryana’s Sirsa district, dubbed the nursery of Indian politics and home to the ancestors of Devi Lal, the former deputy PM and Haryana ex-chief minister, and his son Om Prakash Chautala, also a former CM.



But it is also rapidly gaining a different, unwanted reputation — as a backwater of health facilities plagued by shortages in staff and equipment.

Take the case of Panna Devi. On the night of November 12 last year, her granddaughter, Vidya Devi, 22, experienced labour pain and was taken to the civil hospital in Dabwali — over 30 km from her house — where she had a premature delivery. The family said that due to the lack of a nursery at Dabwali, she was referred to a higher centre at Sirsa civil hospital. Over the next two-three weeks, her family alleged, she was referred to government hospitals in Agroha and Rohtak and failed to get proper treatment due to a lack of specialist doctors and health infrastructure. Finally, the family took her to a government hospital in Jaipur, where her condition deteriorated and she died during treatment. Her infant child had also died at Rohtak, a few days after the delivery.

“Maybe if she had received specialist care and treatment on time and we did not have to travel to far off places, she and her child could have survived,” says Panna Devi.

Vidya’s case figures in an inquiry initiated by the state department after three cases of “intrauterine foetal demise (IUFD)/infant deaths/stillbirth” and one maternal death were reported in the area under one community health centre (CHC) in Chautala.

A team of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and National Health Mission (NHM) from Panchkula visited the CHC-cum-civil hospital in Chautala early in January for an inspection and recorded statements of some families of the victims, officials said.

Five politicians from the village, representing different political parties and constituencies, made it to the state Assembly in the 2019 elections.

They are INLD’s Abhay Chautala, who was elected from Ellenabad; his estranged nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala of JJP, who won from Uchana Kalan in Jind district; Dushyant’s mother Naina Singh Chautala, who was elected from Badhra; Ranjit Chautala, brother of INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala, who won as an Independent from Rania; and Congress’s Amit Sihag, the son of KV Singh, a former officer on special duty to Haryana ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The issue of poor health infrastructure at the ‘VVIP’ village was recently mentioned during the Zero Hour of the Haryana Assembly’s winter session. Sihag, the Congress MLA from Dabwali, had said: “There are five MLAs from this VVIP village in this House. Many people use this village’s name along with their names. It is extremely shameful that in this village’s community health centre, three pregnant women lost their children in their womb a few days ago. This CHC has no radiographer, no paediatrician, no X-ray machine, and has become only a referral place.”

The residents of Chautala say that despite the village being in the headlines for concentration of political power and heft, successive governments have failed to deliver in terms of governance, particularly in ensuring access to basic health care for the people.

With a lack of specialist doctors and adequate medical facilities in the village, families said they had to travel to Sangaria in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district or Bathinda in neighbouring Punjab for birth.

Outside the village, the nearest government hospital is 30 km away in Dabwali. In many cases, patients are referred to Sirsa civil hospital — over 75 km away.

“Out of ten cases of child births in Chautala, at least six occur in Sangaria in Rajasthan. The other option is private hospitals in Sirsa or other states, but the inhabitants of the village, who mostly rely on agriculture or small shops, cannot afford treatment there,” said Om Prakash, Vidya’s father. Five children in his family were born in Sangaria, he added.

The CHC in Chautala is a 50-bed facility, which includes five primary health centres — Jottanwali, Kaluana, Ganga, Chautala and Goriwala — catering to a population of more than 1.4 lakh people.

As of January 2, out of 58 regular sanctioned positions at the Chautala CHC, over half (31) were vacant. Out of two sanctioned posts for the position of senior medical officer, one is vacant while out of 11 sanctioned posts for medical officer, three remain vacant, but only four officers are currently working. Of the remaining four positions, one is absent from duty, one has resigned, one has gone for a postgraduate course and another is not on duty due to a pay claim issue.

In contractual positions from NHM, one lab technician, three staff nurses, a pharmacist and and one Asha coordinator are working at the CHC. Several other sanctioned posts — three pharmacists, two nursing sisters, four lab technicians, two radiographers, two operations theatre assistants and one post each of ECG technician, public health nurse, multi-purpose health supervisor, ophthalmic assistant — were vacant as of the same date. The Chautala CHC has no gynaecologist and across Sirsa district, three gynaecologists are deputed — two in Sirsa civil hospital and one in Dabwali.

After the matter was discussed in the Assembly, the Haryana government, on January 4, sanctioned five posts of specialists — gynaecologist, paediatrician, anaesthetist, general surgeon and a physician — under the NHM at the centre.

Health department officials said that out of over 14,000 deliveries between April and November 2022 in Sirsa district, 400 deaths have been reported. The figure includes deaths from abortion, still birth, infant deaths and intrauterine deaths, officials added.

Dr Budhram, deputy civil surgeon, NHM Sirsa, said: “Out of the total deliveries across the district, the percentage of deaths from all these factors is low. In recent cases of three infant deaths, an inquiry has been initiated by the state department.”

According to the National Family Health Survey-5, for 2019-2021, over 67 per cent of institutional births took place at a public facility in Sirsa district.

A doctor at the CHC, requesting anonymity, said that while lack of specialist staff and infrastructure was an issue, the matter had been politicised due to the hype around the “VVIP” tag of the village. “The main issue is shortage of medical officers, specialist staff and infrastructure. The posts are vacant. Opportunities in the private sector are more lucrative. Senior doctors often are unwilling to take a posting in a rural place due to personal reasons. Some specialist positions have been recently sanctioned as part of plans to establish the first referral unit at the CHC,” the doctor said.

When The Indian Express visited the area, a member of the DGHS team from Panchkula said that a team had visited the CHC for an inspection and for issues related to recent IUD/stillbirth deaths. “The services here are basic since it is a basic facility at block level,” the official said, refusing to comment on any specific case.

Dr Kulwinder Kaur, senior medical officer, CHC Chautala, declined to comment.

Upset by the recent cases of pregnant women losing their children in womb, a group of villagers sat on a protest in the hospital’s parking lot in Chautala for 20 days before embarking on a march from the village to the Chief Minister’s office in Chandigarh on December 21.

Among the protesters is Krishan Kumar Sharma (37) from Chautala. Krishan, a tailor, said that he took his pregnant wife Kanchan to the CHC in Chautala after she experienced stomach pain on November 17. He said the doctors at the CHC gave her medicine and prescribed some tests including a coloured ultrasound, for which he had to travel to Hanumangarh to a private laboratory.

“The next morning, the CHC staff said that they suspected that the foetus had died and told us to go to Sirsa civil hospital. From Sirsa, they referred us to the higher centre at the medical college in Agroha,” he said. Failing to get treatment there, he got his wife admitted to a private hospital in Sirsa, where after a surgery, the doctors told them that the foetus had died.

“My wife was admitted to the private hospital in Sirsa for two weeks. The treatment and medicines cost us Rs 1.1 lakh. Where will a poor man go in case of an emergency? Main dharna de raha hun taaki jo hamare bache ke saath hua wo kisi aur ke saath na ho,” said Krishan.

MLA Sihag, who had raised the issue in the Assembly, said: “Historically, this village has had a major role to play in Haryana politics and yet what we see now is an acute deficiency in facilities at the government hospital. The problem is not only in Chautala but across the Sirsa district. It is high time that accountability is fixed and remedial steps are taken so that such unfortunate incidents do not occur in future.”