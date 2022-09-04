In visit to MCD schools, AAP MLAs livestream ‘poor state’

In a bid to corner the BJP, which has been targeting the Delhi government over alleged irregularities in classroom construction, three AAP MLAs — Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar and Dilip Pandey from Timarpur — visited an MCD school each on Saturday and highlighted the “poor condition”.

The move also comes after BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia and Bharadwaj got into an argument outside a Delhi government school Wednesday on the condition of government schools in the city. Bhatia had said that claims of AAP improving schools and opening new ones were false.

At 10 am, Bharadwaj live streamed his visit to Krishi Vihar school on social media, highlighting the “state” of its building, classroom and toilets, and slammed the BJP for raising questions against the Delhi government’s expenditure on construction of its schools.

He also claimed a teacher at the school was teaching students of two different classes in one classroom. “MCD schools are so understaffed that one teacher is being forced to teach 2-3 classes simultaneously inside one classroom. Only two teachers and principal were present in the MCD school to teach 7 classes… This is not just a failure of the BJP-ruled MCD’s education system but an attack on the future of these children; parents are taking their children out of MCD schools and putting them into private ones. Last time, a BJP spokesperson ran away from our Delhi government school. Today, I challenge BJP leaders to accompany us to MCD schools and see their disastrous state,” he said.

Bharadwaj then showed the ceiling of a classroom to the media and said facilities were subpar. “These children also deserve what the children of Delhi government schools are getting. I appeal to the Delhi government to do something for them if the MCD cannot,” he said.

At 11 am, Pathak visited an MCD-run school in his constituency’s Inderpuri area and said he was not allowed to enter. “I came to visit this school, but the main gate is locked. I was told I don’t have permission… Parents arrived as well, but they were also denied access,” he claimed. Pandey visited an MCD-run school in Mukherjee Nagar at 3 pm, which was shut. He claimed MCD shut the school on purpose.

Education minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted that the BJP should apologise for playing with the future of Delhi and the country: “BJP has given such schools and education systems to poor children while being in power at the MCD for 17 years…,” he said.

The MCD hit back, stating: “MCD denies such claims… Intrusion by a group of 30-40 people in schools was uncalled for and little children had to suffer a rude break in the harmonious rhythm of their learning process. A reckless competition to parade video clips of MCD classrooms on Twitter and other social media platforms began… It is hoped NCPCR, DCW, DCPCR, etc take note of such breach and call for appropriate action against trespassers in schools who put safety and security of children at bay.”