In upscale Noida complex, day-old baby boy found abandoned

The baby was taken to the Child Super Speciality hospital in Sector 30

Around 8.45 pm Thursday, Noida Police received an urgent call from residents of an upscale apartment complex in Sector 104 about an abandoned baby, curled up inside a packet at the stairway exit of tower number 8. By the time police arrived, word had spread in ATS One Hamlet apartment complex about the baby boy, who doctors say was barely a day-old when found.

“As soon as we got the call, we rushed with a team. Authorities were informed and the infant is currently admitted at the Child Super Speciality Hospital in sector 30. We are scanning CCTV footage to trace who dropped off the baby. So far, no complaint has been received,” said Azad Singh Tomar, SHO of sector 39 police station.

On Friday, doctors at the hospital told The Indian Express that the boy is underweight at 1.8 kg. A True Nat test was also carried out which returned negative for Covid. The boy’s platelets range around 91,000 and a course of antibiotics have been started. “The infant has not displaced any signs of fever or pneumonia but will remain admitted and under observation for a few days,” said a doctor.

In the hospital corridor, a couple patiently waited. “We came to know through our friend in the apartment complex that an infant has been found. We know it’s a long process but we want to try adopting him,” the couple told The Indian Express.

Before police arrived at the apartment complex Thursday night, a crowd had gathered near tower 8 after his muffled cries were heard by a resident. At the hospital on Friday afternoon, a doctor said a request to Child helpline officials has been sent regarding the baby. Childline, a nodal agency of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been notified with regards to the transfer of the infant to a different facility.

Satya Prakash, Programme Manager, FXB India Suraksha, an NGO coordinating Childline activities, told The Indian Express, “In all these years of rescuing abandoned children, this is the first time I have come across the case of a child being abandoned and found in a high-rise.” He said “there is a good chance that the parents might be found”.

“We are looking to shift the child to the government district hospital adjacent to the Child Speciality Hospital.. He is too young to be kept in a shelter home,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd