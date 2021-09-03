In UP, tale of four murders, stolen identity and a cold case reopened

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Kasganj Police for faking his own death after allegedly killing his wife and two children in 2018. According to the police, Rakesh murdered his wife Ratnesh and two children and buried their bodies in the basement of a Bisrakh house. The accused also murdered his friend, Rajendra, in Kasganj the same year.

Rakesh then donned an alias and began living in Kushinagar, but was arrested on Wednesday after police received a tip-off.

“A complaint was filed in Bisrakh three years ago in which a man alleged that his daughter and two grandchildren had been kidnapped by his son-in-law, Rakesh. Months later, an FIR for murder was filed in Kasganj in which the victim was Rakesh. The investigation revealed many things. Kasganj Police came to Bisrakh to exhume the skeletal remains of Rakesh’s family members. Once the forensic results confirm the identities of the bodies, the kidnapping case will be changed to murder,” said Ankur Aggarwal, ADCP.

According to police, the accused had an extra-marital affair with a policewoman, Rubi, which allegedly led him to commit the four murders.

The accused along with his girlfriend killed his friend Rajendra as he had similar height and build. The accused dumped Rajendra’s headless body near a railway line in Kasganj and placed his own identity cards near the body to lead the investigators to believe it was him, said officials.

After his arrest, the accused told police that he and the policewoman were in a relationship, but his family forced him to marry Ratnesh. The affair continued after marriage, police said.

In February 2018, Rakesh killed his wife and two children, aged three and one, with an iron rod and buried their bodies under the basement. He later got cement flooring made in the same basement, police said.

Two months later, Rajendra’s body, with head missing, was found in Kasganj’s Dholna area and an FIR was lodged. At the time, one of Rakesh’s brothers had told police the body was his.

The remains were exhumed from the site late Wednesday night by teams of Noida and Kasganj Police, said officials.

Kasganj Police, during the review of old cases, re-investigated the evidence and found that the murder ‘victim’ was in fact the accused. Rakesh had been living under the alias Dileep Sharma in Kushinagar. On Wednesday, the accused was visiting his girlfriend in Kasganj when he was arrested.

Apart from Rakesh, his girlfriend Rubi, his father Banwari Lal, his brother Rajeev and two others, Indravati and Pravesh, have been arrested by Kasganj Police.