Midnight hearing: Delhi HC judge orders evacuation of injured from Al Hind Hospital at Mustafabad

A forum, consisting doctors from various government and private hospitals, moved Delhi High Court Tuesday late night for police protection while their ambulances head towards providing medical facilities to the people injured in violence over CAA at Mustafabad area in north east Delhi.

In an unprecedented midnight hearing at the judge’s residence, Justice S Muralidhar and Justice A J Bhambhani ordered immediate evacuation of the injured from Al Hind Hospital at Mustafabad, where alleged gun shots injured are waiting help.

The bench also said that the injured be moved to GTB or other nearby hospitals, which has facilities to treat them.

Delhi government’s Additional Standing Counsel Sanjoy Ghose and officer of the Delhi police assured the court that every effort will be made to provide better medical treatment to the injured.

The Delhi police officer apprised that over 20 injured have already been evacuated and the remaining, if any, will be rescued soon. Even, while the order was being dictated, Delhi East DCP Rajneesh Gupta managed to reach the Al Hind Hospital and confirmed to DCP Rajesh Deo that the police was in the process of evacuating the injures to the nearest hospital.

Hearing which the court put up the matter for further consideration on Wednesday post lunch, when it will examine, whether any further direction is required in the matter or not.

The court was hearing a plea by Concern Citizen For Peace, comprising doctors and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy, who sought direction to the Delhi government and police to ensure their safety and protection during visit at the riots affected area, including Al Hind Hospital.

Their petition was listed for hearing after they mentioned it before a bench headed by Justice G S Sistani for listing it today itself on the ground that their ambulances were threatened to set ablaze by alleged goons and forced to revert back from Brijpuri T Point.

While seeking access to the Al Hind Hospital without any road block, they prayed that their ambulances be allowed to provide required medical aid as hospitals there is not equipped to manage serious cases.

