In two months, spot blue and pink e-autos on Delhi’s roads

Within two months, blue and pink electric autos will be competing with the green and yellow CNG autos on Delhi’s roads. Around 1,400 of these will be reserved for women drivers and will be pink in colour, while the others will be blue.

The Delhi government has set up an e-auto fair at two locations to drive more people towards a cleaner mode of public transport. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Monday inaugurated the 7-day fair at the Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR), Sarai Kale Khan, which will continue till October 31 between 9 am and 4 am each day. A similar fair is also being held at IDTR Loni.

“Visiting prospective auto drivers of Delhi will be able to see and drive all available models of e-autos and explore loan terms. E-Auto manufacturers Mahindra, Piaggio, ETO Motors and Saarthi and financiers like Mahindra Finance, Bajaj Fincorp, Convergence Energy Services Limited are participating in the mela. Experts at the mela will also guide applicants on how to register the e-autos… In another two months, these autos will start running on Delhi roads,” a statement issued by the Transport Department said.

The department has invited online applications for registration of 4,261 e-autos. Of these, 33% (1,406) will be reserved for women applicants. “E-autos will be blue in colour in line with the e-buses soon to be inducted into the DTC fleet. However, e-autos registered by a woman would be pink. The department has already received 6,352 applications as on October 25,” the statement said.

Anyone with a valid driving licence for Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or Three-Seater auto-rickshaws (TSR) can apply. The applicant should be a resident of Delhi and should have an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address. The applicant will have to obtain a Public Service Vehicle badge within 45 days of draw of allotment. Applicants can visit transport.delhi.gov.in to apply and can call the 1076 helpline number for assistance.

The government is providing a purchase incentive of Rs 30,000 per e-auto and loans with a 5% interest subvention through empanelled agencies. Registration fee and road tax exemptions will also apply under the e-vehicle policy.

“Switching to non-polluting electric vehicles has been of highest priority to the government… With over 1,400 autos reserved for women, this would be one of the biggest steps any city has taken in the direction of increasing presence of women in public transport and overall women’s safety,” Gahlot said.